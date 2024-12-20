How to watch today's Stanford vs Ohio State NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Stanford versus Ohio State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Stanford Cardinal (8-3, 0-1 ACC) aim to extend their impressive eight-game home winning streak as they host the undefeated No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten) this Friday.

Stanford has posted an 8-2 record in non-conference matchups and ranks sixth in the ACC in rebounding, averaging 36.1 boards per game. Nunu Agara leads the effort on the glass with 7.1 rebounds per game.

Ohio State, meanwhile, boasts a perfect 10-0 record in non-conference play. The Buckeyes are an offensive powerhouse, ranking second in the Big Ten with an average of 86.9 points per game, shooting at an impressive 47.1% clip from the field.

Stanford vs Ohio State NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Cardinals and the Buckeyes in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT, at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date Friday, December 20, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Stanford vs Ohio State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cardinals and the Buckeyes live on:

National TV channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a FREE trial now)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Stanford vs Ohio State play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Stanford Cardinals team news & key performers

Stanford thrives from beyond the arc, averaging 9.4 three-pointers per game, which is 3.9 more than the Buckeyes typically allow (5.5 per game). Offensively, Ohio State outpaces Stanford significantly, scoring 24.8 more points per contest (86.9) than Stanford concedes to opponents (62.1).

Last season, Stanford displayed better scoring at home, averaging 80.5 points per game compared to 74.6 on the road. They also connected on 7.3 triples per game, 1.1 more than their opponents. Jzaniya Harriel has been a standout, shooting 50.0% from three-point range and averaging 2.0 makes per game while contributing 9.4 points.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

On the flip side, Ohio State scored more efficiently at home last season, putting up 82.0 points per game compared to 77.2 on the road. The Buckeyes hit 7.4 three-pointers per game, ranking 60th nationally, and limited opponents to just 5.5 makes from deep. They shot 34.8% from beyond the arc (46th nationally) while restricting opponents to 30.2%. Chance Gray has been a standout performer, shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.5 points per game for the Buckeyes.