How to watch today's Birmingham Stallions vs Michigan Panthers UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the UFL match between the Birmingham Stallions and the Michigan Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The first matchup of the UFL postseason on Saturday will see the Michigan Panthers and Birmingham Stallions square off in the USFL Conference Championship game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Although they dropped their final game of the season at Birmingham last weekend despite taking a lead into the final minute, Michigan enter this contest with the best record the franchise has had since the reboot of the USFL in 2022. The Panthers are in the playoffs for the second straight season, improving to 7-3 this year from 4-6 last season in the USFL.

However, they come up against an unstoppable force in the form of the Birmingham Stallions, as coach Skip Holtz & Co. are hoping to add another championship trophy to their trophy cabinet.

The Stallions won back-to-back USFL titles in 2022 and 2023. They have carried over that dominance to the UFL, racking up a 15-game winning streak (dating to last year) at one stage.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this UFL match, including how to watch, team news, injury report and head-to-head results.

Birmingham Stallions vs Michigan Panthers: Date and Kick-off Time

The Birmingham Stallions will face off against the Michigan Panthers in a thrilling UFL match on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, with kick-off set at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Date Saturday, June 8, 2024 Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue Protective Stadium Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Birmingham Stallions vs Michigan Panthers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling UFL game between the Birmingham Stallions and the Michigan Panthers on ABC and FuboTV Streaming Platform, which offers a free trial.

Team News & Injury Report

Birmingham Stallions

Larry Rountree III, one of the Stallions' top running backs, is inactive as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury. They will also be missing one of their starting cornerbacks in Mark Gilbert, who was placed on the inactive list on Thursday.

The Stallions will boosted by the return of their top rusher back in Ricky Person Jr. T.J. Carter has been starting at safety, but he is inactive this week, meaning Kenny Robinson Jr. will be required to slot in at free safety.

Michigan Panthers

The Panthers will have to make do without the services of their starting offensive linemen in Ryan Pope, who has popped up on their inactive list. Their return specialist and wide receiver Terry Wright is also out of the game.

Danny Etling will start at quarterback for Michigan, with Brian Lewerke designated as his backup. Matthew Colburn returns as a running back after missing a few games, but Nate McCrary will earn the start at the back. Marcus Simms, the team's leading pass catcher, has also returned to the starting lineup.

Head-to-Head Records

