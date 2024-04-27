St Mirren vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Rangers will look to join Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a win in Sunday's early game at St Mirren, at least for an hour or two before Celtic takes on Dundee later in the day.
Philippe Clement's side put a tough week behind them at the national stadium with a 2-0 Scottish Cup semi-final victory over Hearts to punch their ticket in the Final against rivals Celtic.
But that morale-boosting victory arrived off the back of a 3-2 Premiership defeat at Ross County and a dire scoreless draw in Dundee, which handed the title control back to Brendan Rodgers' side.
There is no margin for error, and the Light Blues must win in Paisley against St Mirren if they are to keep pace with the Hoops at the top.
St Mirren, meanwhile, still have outside chance of securing European football for next season, as they only trail fourth-placed Kilmarnock by eight points.
However, the Buddies do come into this contest out-of-sorts, having failed to win in their previous four outings (1D, 3L).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
St. Mirren vs Rangers kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, April 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 am EST
|Venue:
|The Smisa Stadium
The Scottish Premiership match between St. Mirren and Rangers will be played at The Smisa Stadium in Paisley, Scotland.
It will kick off at 7:30 am EST on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in the United States (US).
How to watch St. Mirren vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Scottish Premiership match between Saint Mirren and Rangers will not be broadcast live on TV. Check GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
Team news & squads
St. Mirren team news
Ryan Strain is an injury worry for St Mirren, but the Buddies might welcome back Kwon Hyeok-Kyu, who missed their last game as he was ineligible to face his parent club.
St Mirren possible XI: Hemming; Fraser, Gogic, Dunne; Brown, O'Hara, Boyd-Munce, Tanser; Strain, Mandron, Kiltie
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hemming, Urminsky
|Defenders:
|Taylor, Small, Tanser, Dunne, Fraser, Bolton
|Midfielders:
|Baccus, O'Hara, Gogic, Boyd-Munce, Flynn, Kiltie, Olusanya, McMenamin
|Forwards:
|Ayunga, Greive, Nachmani, Jamieson, Mandron
Rangers team news
The Gers are coping with several injuries as Oscar Cortes, Mohamed Diomande and Ryan Jack are all sidelined at the moment, while Ridvan Yilmaz and Danilo are also questionable.
Abdallah Sima limped off at the national stadium, the only downside to Rangers' afternoon, but he is likely to be fit in time to start here.
Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Sterling; Lawrence, Raskin; Sima, Silva, Matondo; Dessers
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright
|Defenders:
|Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Sterling
|Midfielders:
|Raskin, Lundstram, Diomande, Cantwell, Lowry
|Forwards:
|Silva, Dessers, Roofe, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright, McCausland
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|27/01/24
|St. Mirren 0-1 Rangers
|Premiership
|03/12/23
|Rangers 2-0 St. Mirren
|Premiership
|08/10/23
|St. Mirren 0-3 Rangers
|Premiership
|27/05/23
|St. Mirren 0-3 Rangers
|Premiership
|15/04/23
|Rangers 5-2 St. Mirren
|Premiership