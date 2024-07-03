St Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between St. Louis City and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St Louis City will take on San Jose Earthquakes in MLS at the CityPark on Tuesday.

The hosts are 12th in the standings, with 19 points from 20 matches. The visitors' season has been worse, as they are at the bottom of the standings with just 11 points in the bag so far.

Both teams are winless in their last nine matches. San Jose will be hoping to avoid a sixth consecutive defeat. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Date: July 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: CityPark

The match will be played at the CityPark on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch St. Louis City vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

St Louis City's captain and first-choice goalkeeper Roman Burki was absent for their recent trip to Vancouver Whitecaps. If he remains sidelined, Ben Lundt will continue to stand in goal.

Tomas Ostrak, Rasmus Alm, and Celio Pompeu are expected to remain in the treatment room, while defender Kyle Hiebert is on international duty with Canada at the Copa America.

In the likely absence of top scorer Joao Klauss, also nursing an injury, Nokkvi Thorisson is expected to lead the line again.

St Louis City possible XI: Lundt; Totland, Nerwinski, Markanich, Watts; Durkin, Blom; Klein, Lowen, Vassilev; Thorisson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lundt, Olivares Defenders: Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Markanich, Yaro Midfielders: Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Durkin, Jackson, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce Forwards: Adeniran, Thorisson

San Jose Earthquakes team news

San Jose Earthquakes will likely continue without goalkeepers Daniel and JT Marcinkowski, both sidelined with injuries.

Jamar Ricketts is also sidelined and unavailable for selection.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Yarbrough; Marie, Munie, Rodrigues, Costa; Tsakiris, Yueill; Pellegrino, Lopez, Espinoza; Ebobisse

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yarbrough, Bieganski, Ochoa, Jackson Defenders: Marie, Beason, Skahan, Thompson, Munie, Rodrigues, Verhoeven, Walls Midfielders: Yueill, Richmond, Lopez, Tsakiris, Mendoza, Baldisimo, Medina Forwards: Pellegrino, Espionoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Judd, Cowell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2023 San Jose 1-2 St Louis MLS May 2023 St Louis 3-0 San Jose MLS

Useful links