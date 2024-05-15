St. Louis City vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between St. Louis City and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC will look for their first away win of the new MLS season when they face St. Louis City at CityPark on Wednesday.

The hosts extended their unbeaten home run to seven games this season as they clinched a comfy 3-1 win over Chicago Fire at Citypark last Sunday. St. Louis currently sit ninth in the Western Conference table, tied on points with eighth-placed Austin but could move into fourth place with all three points on Wednesday.

The visitors, on the other hand, made it three straight wins against Vancouver Whitecaps as they eased to a 3-0 win at the BMO Stadium on Sunday. LAFC currently occupy fifth place in the Western Conference standings, four points behind leaders Real Salt Lake and even with both the Colorado Rapids and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

St. Louis City vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: CityPark

How to watch St. Louis City vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between St. Louis City and Los Angeles FC will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.

Viewers can watch match highlights on MLS' Official YouTube Channel and Apple TV's Match Highlights page.

For live updates, you can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

German midfielder Eduard Lowen has been training and is set to return from a hamstring injury. Joshua Yaro, who has been out of action since coming off injured against FC Dallas in early April, remains a doubt with a hamstring issue.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Parker, Hiebert, Markanich; Durkin, Ostrak; Alm, Vassilev, Pompeu; Klauss

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Lundt, Olivares Defenders: Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Hiebert, Markanich, Yaro Midfielders: Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Durkin, Ostrák, Jackson, Alm, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce Forwards: Klauss, Adeniran, Þórisson

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC boss Steven Cherundolo will be unable to call upon the services of midfield duo David Martinez and Lorenzo Dellavalle, who are currently recovering from back and knee injuries, respectively.

Defender Ryan Hollingshead has missed each of Los Angeles' last two games due to a head injury and the 33-year-old remains a major doubt for Wednesday's clash.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Chanot, Long, Campos; Tillman, Kamara, Atuesta; Olivera, Bogusz, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Segura, Chanot, Campos, Hollingshead, Palencia Midfielders: Sanchez, Atuesta, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Darboe Forwards: Ordaz, Bouanga, Olivera, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/02/24 St. Louis City 1-0 Los Angeles FC MLS Preseason 21/09/23 St. Louis City 0-0 Los Angeles FC MLS 13/07/23 Los Angeles FC 3-3 St. Louis City MLS

