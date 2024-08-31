How to watch today's St Louis City vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between St Louis City and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy will look to continue their serge atop the Major Soccer League (MLS) Western Conference standings table when they take on St Louis City at CityPark on Sunday.

After suffering a Leagues Cup exit in the last-32 stage, Los Galacticos picked up a 2-0 league win over Atlanta United.

On the other hand, after a round of 16 stage Leagues Cup exit, St Louis returned to MLS action with a 4-4 draw against Portland Timbers.

How to watch St Louis City vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between St Louis City and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans in the US can also catch the live action on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FOX Deportes and FOX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

St Louis City vs LA Galaxy kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET Venue: CityPark

MLS match between St Louis City and LA Galaxy will be played at CityPark in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, September 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

St Louis City team news

St Louis interim John Hackworth has to manage without Joakim Nilsson, Joao Klauss, Celio Pompeu, Rasmus Alm and Tomas Ostrak through injuries.

Nokkvi Thorisson, Eduard Lowen, Cedrid Teuchert and Simon Becher were on target against the Timbers, and they all are likely to continue in the XI.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Kessler, Hiebert, Reid; Thorisson, Durkin, Lowen, Hartel; Teuchert, Becher.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Olivares, Lundt Defenders: Nerwinski, Kessler, Totland, Yaro, Watts, Hiebert, Horn, Wentzel, Reid Midfielders: Girdwood-Reich, Blom, Durkin, Lowen, Hartel, Vassilev, Pearce, Klein, Kijima Forwards: Becher, Thorisson, Teuchert, Glover

LA Galaxy team news

With Rique Puig suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards, Marco Reus could make his full debut at the Galaxy after scoring off the bench against Atlanta United.

Carlos Garces and Julian Aude will remain sidelined through calf and groin injuries, respectively.

LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Neal, Yoshida, Nelson; Delgado, Cerrillo; Pec, Reus, Fagundez; Paintsil.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal Midfielders: Brugman, Delgado, Reus, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between St Louis City and LA Galaxy across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 16, 2024 LA Galaxy 3-3 St Louis City MLS February 3, 2024 St Louis City 2-1 LA Galaxy Club Friendlies September 10, 2023 LA Galaxy 2-2 St Louis City MLS June 11, 2023 St Louis City 1-1 LA Galaxy MLS February 8, 2023 LA Galaxy 4-1 St Louis City Club Friendlies

