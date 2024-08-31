How to watch today's St Louis City vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LA Galaxy will look to continue their serge atop the Major Soccer League (MLS) Western Conference standings table when they take on St Louis City at CityPark on Sunday.
After suffering a Leagues Cup exit in the last-32 stage, Los Galacticos picked up a 2-0 league win over Atlanta United.
On the other hand, after a round of 16 stage Leagues Cup exit, St Louis returned to MLS action with a 4-4 draw against Portland Timbers.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between St Louis City and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Fans in the US can also catch the live action on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FOX Deportes and FOX.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
St Louis City vs LA Galaxy kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 1, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|CityPark
MLS match between St Louis City and LA Galaxy will be played at CityPark in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.
It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, September 1, in the US.
Team news & squads
St Louis City team news
St Louis interim John Hackworth has to manage without Joakim Nilsson, Joao Klauss, Celio Pompeu, Rasmus Alm and Tomas Ostrak through injuries.
Nokkvi Thorisson, Eduard Lowen, Cedrid Teuchert and Simon Becher were on target against the Timbers, and they all are likely to continue in the XI.
St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Kessler, Hiebert, Reid; Thorisson, Durkin, Lowen, Hartel; Teuchert, Becher.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Burki, Olivares, Lundt
|Defenders:
|Nerwinski, Kessler, Totland, Yaro, Watts, Hiebert, Horn, Wentzel, Reid
|Midfielders:
|Girdwood-Reich, Blom, Durkin, Lowen, Hartel, Vassilev, Pearce, Klein, Kijima
|Forwards:
|Becher, Thorisson, Teuchert, Glover
LA Galaxy team news
With Rique Puig suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards, Marco Reus could make his full debut at the Galaxy after scoring off the bench against Atlanta United.
Carlos Garces and Julian Aude will remain sidelined through calf and groin injuries, respectively.
LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Neal, Yoshida, Nelson; Delgado, Cerrillo; Pec, Reus, Fagundez; Paintsil.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Scott, Micovic, McCarthy
|Defenders:
|Yamane, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal
|Midfielders:
|Brugman, Delgado, Reus, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente
|Forwards:
|Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between St Louis City and LA Galaxy across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 16, 2024
|LA Galaxy 3-3 St Louis City
|MLS
|February 3, 2024
|St Louis City 2-1 LA Galaxy
|Club Friendlies
|September 10, 2023
|LA Galaxy 2-2 St Louis City
|MLS
|June 11, 2023
|St Louis City 1-1 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|February 8, 2023
|LA Galaxy 4-1 St Louis City
|Club Friendlies