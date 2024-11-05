How to watch today's Sporting vs Manchester City Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will be looking to prevent a third straight defeat in as many games in all competitions when Pep Guardiola's side take on Sporting in Tuesday's Champions League game at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

The last time the Cityzens faced three losses in a row was in the 2017-18 season. However, in Europe this season, City last defeated Sparta Prague 5-0.

On the other hand, having previously picked up a 2-0 win at Sturm Grazin the Champions League, Sporting are on an incredible unbeaten run of 15 games (W14 D1) overall.

How to watch Sporting vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting vs Manchester City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Sporting vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade

The UEFA Champions League match between Sporting and Manchester City will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, November 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sporting team news

Manchester United-bound manager Ruben Amorim will be without the services of Eduardo Quaresma and absentee Nuno Santos due to muscle and knee injuries, respectively.

Believed to be on Man City's radar as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland, with 20 goals in 17 games this season, Viktor Gyokeres will lead the line of attack.

Sporting possible XI: Israel; Inacio, Diomande, Debast; Quenda, Braganca, Hjulmand, Araujo; Trincao, Gyokeres, Goncalves.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Israel, Kovacevic, Callai Defenders: Reis, St. Juste, Debast, Fresneda, Inacio, Diomande, Esgaio Midfielders: Morita, Goncalves, Braganca, Hjulmand Forwards: Gyokeres, Edwards, Trincao, Harder, Araujo, Catamo, Quenda, Nel

Manchester City team news

While Ruben Dias, John Stones, Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Jack Grealish remain sidelined through injuries, Guardiola has been boosted with the return of Savinho, Jeremy Doku, Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne in the 2-1 Premier League loss against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Unused substitutes last time out, De Bruyne and Savinho may start on the bench once again, while Rico Lewis is likely to get the nod over Walker at Estadio Jose Alvalade. Haaland will feature as the focal point in attack.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic, Gundogan; Doku, Haaland, Nunes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Ake, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Kovacic, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, Foden, McAtee Forwards: Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Sporting vs Manchester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 3, 2022 Manchester City 0-0 Sporting UEFA Champions League February 15, 2022 Sporting 0-5 Manchester City UEFA Champions League March 15, 2012 Manchester City 3-2 Sporting UEFA Europa League March 8, 2012 Sporting 1-0 Manchester City UEFA Europa League July 23, 2010 Sporting 2-0 Manchester City Club Friendlies

