How to watch today's Sporting vs Manchester City Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester City will be looking to prevent a third straight defeat in as many games in all competitions when Pep Guardiola's side take on Sporting in Tuesday's Champions League game at Estadio Jose Alvalade.
The last time the Cityzens faced three losses in a row was in the 2017-18 season. However, in Europe this season, City last defeated Sparta Prague 5-0.
On the other hand, having previously picked up a 2-0 win at Sturm Grazin the Champions League, Sporting are on an incredible unbeaten run of 15 games (W14 D1) overall.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Sporting vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting vs Manchester City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Sporting vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm PT / 3 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Jose Alvalade
The UEFA Champions League match between Sporting and Manchester City will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.
It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, November 5, in the US.
Team news & squads
Sporting team news
Manchester United-bound manager Ruben Amorim will be without the services of Eduardo Quaresma and absentee Nuno Santos due to muscle and knee injuries, respectively.
Believed to be on Man City's radar as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland, with 20 goals in 17 games this season, Viktor Gyokeres will lead the line of attack.
Sporting possible XI: Israel; Inacio, Diomande, Debast; Quenda, Braganca, Hjulmand, Araujo; Trincao, Gyokeres, Goncalves.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Israel, Kovacevic, Callai
|Defenders:
|Reis, St. Juste, Debast, Fresneda, Inacio, Diomande, Esgaio
|Midfielders:
|Morita, Goncalves, Braganca, Hjulmand
|Forwards:
|Gyokeres, Edwards, Trincao, Harder, Araujo, Catamo, Quenda, Nel
Manchester City team news
While Ruben Dias, John Stones, Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Jack Grealish remain sidelined through injuries, Guardiola has been boosted with the return of Savinho, Jeremy Doku, Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne in the 2-1 Premier League loss against Bournemouth at the weekend.
Unused substitutes last time out, De Bruyne and Savinho may start on the bench once again, while Rico Lewis is likely to get the nod over Walker at Estadio Jose Alvalade. Haaland will feature as the focal point in attack.
Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic, Gundogan; Doku, Haaland, Nunes.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Walker, Ake, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand
|Midfielders:
|Kovacic, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, Foden, McAtee
|Forwards:
|Haaland, Doku, Savinho
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Sporting vs Manchester City across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 3, 2022
|Manchester City 0-0 Sporting
|UEFA Champions League
|February 15, 2022
|Sporting 0-5 Manchester City
|UEFA Champions League
|March 15, 2012
|Manchester City 3-2 Sporting
|UEFA Europa League
|March 8, 2012
|Sporting 1-0 Manchester City
|UEFA Europa League
|July 23, 2010
|Sporting 2-0 Manchester City
|Club Friendlies