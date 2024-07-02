How to watch today's Los Angeles Sparks vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Mystics.

A pair of major market teams take the floor in WNBA action in the City of Angels. The Washington Mystics (4-15, sixth in Eastern Conference) are on the road as they make the trip west to face the Los Angeles Sparks (4-14, sixth in Western Conference) on Tuesday night.

The Mystics are on a two-game losing skid and are coming off an 88-77 home defeat on Saturday against the Las Vegas Aces. The Sparks, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back as they are on a seven-game skid after Friday's 92-78 road loss against the Phoenix Mercury.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Sparks vs Mystics WNBA game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Los Angeles Sparks vs Washington Mystics: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Mystics will take place on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT, at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Date Tuesday, July 2, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs Washington Mystics online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Mystics live on the ESPN3 and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Sparks Team News

Los Angeles faced another setback before their 92-78 defeat to the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, when it came to light that guard Lexie Brown (averaged 8.1 points on the season) will be sidelined indefinitely due to Crohn's disease.

The Sparks are also without star rookie Cameron Brink (averages 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds) for the season due to an ACL tear in her left knee.

Los Angeles's offense is faring terribly as they are averaging 77.9 PPG and shooting 42.7% from the floor. Veteran forward Dearica Hamby, who averages of 18.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game, has been a shining light, though. Guard AAari McDonald is also averaging 3.8 assists per game this season.

Washington Mystics Team News

Washington's offensive firepower needs improving massively, as evidenced by their 10th-ranked scoring average of 79.0 points per game.

Despite the metrics, they have a solid player in guard Ariel Atkins, with an average of 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. Atkins is supported by rookie forward Aaliah Edwards, a marvel with a dominating 6.3 rebounds and 8.8 points per game to facilitate the offense.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Mystics in the WNBA: