How to watch today's Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 1-seeded New York Liberty (21-4) are looking to keep rolling out of the Olympic break as they are on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks (6-18) on Thursday.
New York holds a 2.5-game lead over the Connecticut Sun for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and they shouldn't face much difficulty against the Sparks, who are without star rookie Cameron Brink due to an ACL tear.
The Sparks have struggled recently, posting just two wins in their last 10 games and only six victories overall in the 2024 season.
Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time
The epic WNBA battle between the Los Angeles Sparks and the New York Liberty takes place on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California, USA.
|Date
|Thursday, August 15, 2024
|Time
|9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT
|Arena
|Crypto.com Arena
|Location
|Los Angeles, California
How to watch Los Angeles Sparks vs New York Liberty online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the New York Liberty live on ESPN+.
Los Angeles Sparks Team News
For the Sparks, Dearica Hamby leads the team in both scoring and rebounding, averaging 19.2 points and 10 rebounds per game. Aari McDonald tops the assist charts for Los Angeles, dishing out four assists per game.
Kia Nurse is the team's best three-point shooter, making 1.3 threes per game. On defense, Hamby leads in steals with 1.4 per game, while Cameron Brink is the top shot-blocker, averaging 2.3 blocks per game.
New York Liberty Team News
Sabrina Ionescu leads the Liberty in both scoring and assists, averaging 19.8 points and 6.1 assists per game, while also being the team's top three-point shooter with three made threes per game.
Jonquel Jones is New York's standout rebounder, pulling down 9.1 boards per game to go along with her 15.3 points. Breanna Stewart shines on defense, leading the team with two steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Los Angeles Sparks and the New York Liberty in the WNBA:
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|06/23/24
|New York Liberty W 98-88 Los Angeles Sparks W
|WNBA
|06/21/24
|New York Liberty W 93-80 Los Angeles Sparks W
|WNBA
|09/08/23
|New York Liberty W 96-89 Los Angeles Sparks W
|WNBA
|08/02/23
|Los Angeles Sparks W 69-76 New York Liberty W
|WNBA
|07/31/23
|Los Angeles Sparks W 79-87 New York Liberty W
|WNBA