Spain Women vs Belgium Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship Qualification match between Spain and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain will take on Belgium in the Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers at the Abanca-Riazor Stadium on Tuesday.

Spain ended a seven-game winning win with a defeat at the hands of Czech Republic in their last outing. They will be confident of picking up another win, having already confirmed their progress from the group.

Belgium's results have been disappointing and are only third in the group standings. A win cannot help them climb up as second-placed Denmark are five points ahead of the visitors.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Spain vs Belgium kick-off time

Date: July 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET Venue: Abanca-Riazor Stadium

The match will be played at the Abanca-Riazor Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Spain vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, CBS and DirectTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Spain have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their final group game against Belgium. They will be confident of bouncing back to winning ways after suffering their first defeat following seven consecutive wins.

Spain predicted XI: Misa, Paredes, Aleixandri, Batlle, Carmona, Bonmatí, Abelleira, Hermoso, García, Navarro, Paralluelo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Misa, Coll, Lete Defenders: Batlle, Paredes, Mendez, Aleixandri, Ouahabi, Codina, Olga, Oihane Midfielders: Teresa, Bonmatí, López, Hermoso, Putellas, Guijarro Forwards: Paralluelo, Navarro, García, Gabarro, Redondo, Athenea

Belgium team news

Belgium are also free from injury worries as they prepare to take on Spain in their final group game.

They will be desperate to get back to winning ways after their heavy 0-3 defeat at the hands of Denmark in the last outing.

Belgium predicted XI: Lichtfus, Cayman, Deloose, Tysiak, Kees, Vanhaevermaet, Missipo, Detruyer, Wullaert, De Caigny, Janssens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Evrard, Lemey, Lichtfus Defenders: Philtjens, Janssen, Cayman, Mertens, Kees, Deloose Midfielders: Tysiak, Toloba, Delacauw, Vanhaevermaet, Teulings, Detruyer, Missipo Forwards: Van Kerkhoven, De Caigny, Wullaert, Dhont, Blom, Janssens, Littel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/04/24 Belgium 0 - 7 Spain Euro qualifier 10/06/21 Spain 3 - 0 Belgium Friendly 17/01/19 Spain 1 - 1 Belgium Friendly 02/03/18 Spain 0 - 0 Belgium Cyprus Cup 30/06/17 Spain 7 - 0 Belgium Friendly

Useful links