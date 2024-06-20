Spain vs Italy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Spain and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two behemoths of European football will renew hostilities on Thursday evening, as Spain and Italy look to punch an early ticket into the Euro 2024 knockout phase.

Both enjoyed winning starts to their Euro 2024 campaigns, so one more point should prove enough for the defending champions and 2022 Nations League winners to advance to the next stage.

Spain excelled by defeating 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia 3-0 in their opener. Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal essentially sealed the deal before the half-time whistle, sending a strong message to their tournament rivals.

Italy surrendered the fastest goal in the tournament's history against Albania, but their response was a strong one. Alessandro Bastoni levelled after 11 minutes before Nicolo Barella put them ahead five minutes later.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Spain vs Italy kick-off time

Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm EST Venue: Veltins-Arena Location: Gelsenkirchen, Germany

The European Championship match between Spain and Italy will be played at Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm EST on Thursday, June 20, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Spain vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Spain and Italy is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, ViX, FOX and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Forward Lamine Yamal, who became the youngest player to feature for any team in European Championship history when he started against Croatia, looked right at home for Spain in what was only his eighth cap last time out.

He provided three key passes, two successful crosses and created two big chances for his side, whilst setting up Dani Carvajal's goal to become the youngest player to serve up an assist at the European Championships.

Alvaro Morata, who is captaining his side for the first time at a major tournament, became Spain's outright second-highest goalscorer at major tournaments after getting on the scoresheet against Croatia.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to stick with his winning XI here, though Dani Olmo and Alex Grimaldo are among those vying for a spot in the starting lineup, while Rodri and Morata have taken part in full training and will now be available on Thursday.

Spain possible XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Simon, Raya Defenders: Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Vivian, Grimaldo, Laporte, Navas, Cucurella Midfielders: Merino, Ruiz, Olmo, Baena, Rodri, Zubimendi, Pedri, Lopez Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Torres, Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal, Perez

Italy team news

Italy may also go with an unchanged XI in Gelsenkirchen since all of their players were available for training following their victory against Albania.

However, with speed merchants Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal racing down the wings, the Italian defenders may have their hands full, so Gianluca Mancini, a more conservative centre-back option, could be called upon instead of forward-thinking Riccardo Calafiori, while Roma's Bryan Cristante could replace Roma teammate Lorenzo Pellegrini to stiffen the Azzurri's midfield.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Mancini, Dimarco; Jorginho, Cristante; Frattesi, Barella, Chiesa; Scamacca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Vicario, Meret Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Buongiornon, Calafiori, Gatti, Darmian, Bellanova, Mancini, Bastoni, Cambiaso Midfielders: Frattesi, Jorginho, Pellegrini, Cristante, Barella, Fagioli, Folorunsho Forwards: Scamacca, Raspadori, Chiesa, Retegui, Zaccagni, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/06/23 Spain 2-1 Italy UEFA Nations League 07/10/21 Italy 1-2 Spain UEFA Nations League 07/07/21 Italy 1 (4)-1 (2) Spain European Championship 03/09/17 Spain 3-0 Italy World Championship Qual. UEFA 07/10/16 Italy 1-1 Spain World Championship Qual. UEFA

