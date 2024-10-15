How to watch today's Spain vs Serbia Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Looking to consolidate their place at the top of Group L 4 in the Nations League, Spain are set to face Serbia at Estadio Nuevo Arcangel on Tuesday.
Luis de la Fuente's men head into the tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Denmark, while Serbia picked up their first win in this edition's tournament as they defeated Switzerland 2-0 at the weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Spain vs Serbia online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Serbia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and ViX.
Spain vs Serbia kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm EST
|Venue:
|Estadio Nuevo Arcangel
The UEFA Nations League match between Spain and Serbia will be played at Estadio Nuevo Arcangel in Cordoba, Spain.
It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Tuesday, October 15, in the US.
Team news & squads
Spain team news
La Roja treatment room is quite busy, as Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Rodri, Dani Olmo, Gavi and Nico Williams are all unavailable for selection.
In addition, Lamine Yamal also pulled out of the squad after sustaining a knock in the Denmark win.
Alex Baena is in line to replace Yamal, with Pedri, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alvaro Morata featuring in the final third.
Spain possible XI: Raya; Porro, Vivian, Laporte, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Ruiz; Baena, Pedri, Oyarzabal; Morata.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Remiro, Sanchez, Raya
|Defenders:
|Porro, Vivian, Grimaldo, Torres, Vivian, Mingueza, Laporte, Cubarsi, Cucurella
|Midfielders:
|Merino, Ruiz, Baena, Zubimendi, Pedri, Garcia
|Forwards:
|Morata, Joselu, Zaragoza, Gomez, Oyarzabal
Serbia team news
Serbia head coach Dragan Stojkovic is unlikely to tinker with his winning combination from the game against the Swiss, with Al-Hilal forward Aleksander Mitrovic leading the line of attack.
Nikola Milenkovic should start at the back, while Sasa Lukic is deployed on the left flank.
Meanwhile, Marko Grujic is expected to come good after being taken off at half-time in the Switzerland win.
Serbia possible XI: Rajkovic; Erakovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Nedeljkovic, Maksimovic, Grujic, Biramcevic; Samardzic, Mitrovic, Lukic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rajkovic, Jovanovic, Ilic
|Defenders:
|Pavlovic, Milenkovic, Erakovic, Nedeljkovic, Simic
|Midfielders:
|Maksimovic, Grujic, Samardzic, Birmancevic, Zdjelar, Cumic, Maksimovic, Zukic, Cirkovic
|Forwards:
|Jovic, Mitrovic, Joveljic, Ivanovic
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Spain and Serbia across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 9, 2024
|Serbia 0-0 Spain
|UEFA Nations League
|May 26, 2012
|Spain 2-0 Serbia
|International Friendly
|September 7, 2005
|Spain 1-1 Serbia
|World Cup Qualifiers
|March 30, 2005
|Serbia 0-0 Spain
|World Cup Qualifiers