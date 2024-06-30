Spain vs Georgia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Spain and Georgia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain will seek to carry on with their perfect record at Euro 2024 when they face Georgia in a round of 16 tie at RheinEnergieStadion on Sunday.

The three-time European Championship winners topped Group B - scoring a combined five goals and conceding none against Italy, Croatia and Albania.

Meanwhile, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Co. powered their way to the knockouts courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Portugal in their final group game which enabled Georgia to finish second among the third-placed teams.

Spain vs Georgia kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

The Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Spain and Georgia will be played at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Sunday, June 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch Spain vs Georgia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Spain and Georgia will be available to watch and stream online live through Sling TV, Fubo, ViX, FOX and DirecTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Rodri returns from a one-match ban and should slot right back in head coach Luis de la Fuente's XI for Sunday's tie after several changes in the Albania win.

Nacho and Ayoze Perez emerge as fitness doubts, while Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres may need to settle for a spot on the bench once again as Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will expect recalls to feature alongside Alvaro Morata.

Spain possible XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Simon, Raya Defenders: Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Vivian, Grimaldo, Laporte, Navas, Cucurella Midfielders: Merino, Ruiz, Olmo, Baena, Rodri, Zubimendi, Pedri, Lopez Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Torres, Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal, Perez

Georgia team news

Midfielder Anzor Mekvabishvili will miss out on account of a suspension, with Solomon Kvirkvelia to be brought back in the XI.

Georgia boss Willy Sagnol will be counting on attackers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze to add to their respective goal tallies, with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili eyeing another clean sheet.

Georgia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Tsitaishvili, Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Kakabadze; Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Loria, Mamardashvili, Gugeshashvili Defenders: Kakabadze, Dvali, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Gocholeishvili, Lochoshvili, Gvelesiani, Tabidze Midfielders: Kochorashvili, Davitashvili, Chakvetadze, Kvekveskiri, Kiteishvili, Altunashvili, Shengelia, Tsitaishvili, Lobzhanidze, Sigua Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Zivzivadze, Kvilitaia, Mikautadze

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Spain and Georgia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 19, 2023 Spain 3-1 Georgia UEFA European Championship Qualifiers September 8, 2023 Georgia 1-7 Spain UEFA European Championship Qualifiers September 5, 2021 Spain 4-0 Georgia UEFA World Cup Qualifiers March 28, 2021 Georgia 1-2 Spain UEFA World Cup Qualifiers June 7, 2016 Spain 0-1 Georgia International Friendly

