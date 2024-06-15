Spain vs Croatia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Spain and Croatia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain and Croatia will face each other in the Group B opener of Euro 2024 at Olympiastadion Berlin on Saturday.

La Roja have won the tournament thrice, with the last two European titles sandwiching the 2010 World Cup triumph.

Whereas the Checkered Ones pulled off a round of 16 finish at Euro 2020 between being runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and third-place finishers at the 2022 edition of the world event.

Spain vs Croatia kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Olympiastadion

The European Championship match between Spain and Croatia will be played at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Saturday, June 15, in the United States (US).

How to watch Spain vs Croatia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Spain and Croatia is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, ViX, FOX and DirectTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

At 16 years and 338 days, Lamine Yamal can become the youngest player to appear at the tournament, as the record is currently held by Poland's Kacper Kozlowski (17 years and 246 days).

With captain Alvaro Morata leading the line, Nico Williams is likely to feature on the opposite flank of Yamal, while Rodri orchestrates the Spanish midfield.

Unai Simon will start ahead of David Raya in goal, while Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte and Nacho battle for their spots in defence.

Spain possible XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Rodri, Olmo, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Simon, Raya Defenders: Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Vivian, Grimaldo, Laporte, Navas, Cucurella Midfielders: Merino, Ruiz, Olmo, Baena, Rodri, Zubimendi, Pedri, Lopez Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Torres, Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal, Perez

Croatia team news

It will be hard to look beyond Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric in the middle, while Ivan Perisic has returned to full fitness after recovering from an ACL injury.

Bruno Petkovic is likely to get the nod ahead of Ante Budimir to lead the three-man front line, with Andrej Kramaric for support.

Should Josko Gvardol start in central defence, Borna Sosa would be deployed at full-back.

Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Stanisic, Vida, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Labrovic, Ivusic Defenders: Stanisic, Pongracic, Gvardiol, Erlic, Sutalo, Sosa, Vida, Juranovic Midfielders: Majer, Kovacic, Modric, Brozovic, Vlasic, Pasalic, Ivanusec, Sucic, Baturina Forwards: Kramaric, Perisic, Budimir, Petkovic, Pjaca, Pasalic

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Spain and Croatia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 18, 2023 Croatia 0-0 (4-5 pen.) Spain UEFA Nations League June 28, 2021 Croatia 3-5 AET Spain UEFA European Championship November 15, 2018 Croatia 3-2 Spain UEFA Nations League September 11, 2018 Spain 6-0 Croatia UEFA Nations League June 21, 2016 Croatia 2-1 Spain UEFA European Championship

