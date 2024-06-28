How to watch today's Boston Red Sox vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres.

The Boston Red Sox (43-37) will host the San Diego Padres (44-41) on Friday night in the opener of a three-game interleague MLB series.

The Padres are 44-41 and squarely in the wildcard race, sitting in the second spot right now. San Diego swept Washington earlier this week, building momentum off their series win over Milwaukee.

Although, Boston have won eight of their last ten overall, climbing six games over the .500 mark. They are emerging as a serious contender for an A.L. Wild Card spot this season.

The Red Sox are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Padres and are 6-3 in their last ten games at Fenway Park, with their most recent game against Blue Jays postponed because of severe weather.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Red Sox vs San Diego game.

Boston Red Sox vs San Diego Padres: Date & First Pitch Time

Boston Red Sox vs San Diego Padres square off at the Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday, June 28, 2024 , with the first pitch scheduled at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT in the US.

Date Friday, June 28, 2024 First pitch time 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 pm PT Arena Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs San Diego Padres on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Red Sox and the Padres on Apple TV+, which also offers an MLB Daily Recap.

Plans for Apple TV+ start at $9.99/ month and is a no-brainer for MLS, Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Boston Red Sox vs San Diego Padres Rosters and Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

For the Red Sox, Nick Pivetta (4-4, 4.06 ERA, 64 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) will start the game in what will be his 12th start of the year. The right-hander last pitched for 4 1/3 innings on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs and six hits.

Jarren Duran leads the Red Sox with a team-high batting average of .288. Among all hitters in MLB, Duran's home run total places him 132nd, and his RBI tally ranks him 68th. Rafael Devers has put his power on display as he paces his team with 16 home runs and 42 runs batted in. Rafaela Ceddanne is slashing with a .238 batting average with 10 walks, 8 home runs, 2 triples, and 12 doubles.

Player Position Injury Status L. Campusano Catcher Thumb 10-Day Injured List X. Bogaerts Second baseman Shoulder 10-Day Injured List F. Tatis Right fielder Quadriceps 10-Day Injured List

San Diego Padres

Things may take a tricky turn for Padres as they may have to survive without one of their best players. Fernando Tatis Jr. is out for at least a month after suffering a quad injury.

For the Padres, Randy Vasquez (2-4) gets the first pitching position in his 11th season start. After pitching 47 2/3 innings and striking out 31, he has a 5.10 ERA.

The right-hander gave up five hits in five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers during his most recent outing on Saturday.

With a batting average of.316, Jurickson Profar leads the squad and leads the Padres in runs batted in with 55. Jake Cronenworth is hittingwith an average .264 with 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, and 26 walks.

Player Position Injury Status T. Casas First baseman Ribs 60-Day Injured List B. Walter Relief pitcher Shoulder 60-Day Injured List L. Hendriks Relief pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List L. Giolito Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List V. Grissom Second baseman Hamstring 10-Day Injured List T. Story Shortstop Shoulder 60-Day Injured List G. Whitlock Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List L. Perales Starting pitcher Elbow 7-Day Injured List

Head-to-Head Record