How to watch today's Southampton vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton are set to face West Ham at St. Mary's Stadium in a Boxing Day Premier League fixture on Thursday.

Placed at the bottom of the league standings table, the Saints are nearing a month since their last set of wins following last weekend's goalless draw at Fulham.

Having booked 1-1 draws against both Bournemouth and Brighton in their last couple of games, 14th-placed West Ham will also aim to return to winning ways here.

How to watch Southampton vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Southampton and West Ham will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Southampton vs West Ham kick-off time

The Premier League match between Southampton and West Ham will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Thursday, December 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

Gavin Bazunu and Ross Stewart are sidelined with ACL and calf injuries, respectively. Although Jack Stephens is back from a ban, the club has not announced any return dates for William Smallbone and Juan Larios.

West Ham team news

Michail Antonio had to go under the knife due to a lower limb fracture after being involved in a car crash. The Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui should have a full-strength squad at his disposal otherwise.

