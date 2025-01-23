How to watch today's South Carolina vs LSU NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina vs LSU NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The second-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team is gearing up for a thrilling clash against the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks have been on an incredible roll to kick off their 2025 SEC campaign, steamrolling conference opponents by an average margin of 29 points per game. However, their first significant challenge of the season arrives as Coach Kim Mulkey brings her undefeated LSU squad to town for an electrifying showdown.

This top-5 battle carries high stakes, with the winner claiming pole position in the Southeastern Conference standings. No. 4 LSU (20-0, 5-0 SEC) enters as one of just two remaining unbeaten teams nationwide, alongside No. 1 UCLA, who handed South Carolina their only loss earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, No. 2 South Carolina (18-1, 6-0 SEC) is coming off a historic performance, dismantling No. 13 Oklahoma in a dominant 101-60 victory at home—one of the most lopsided wins against a ranked opponent in the program's history.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs LSU Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The South Carolina Gamecocks and LSU Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Thursday, January 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Colonial Life Arena Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs LSU Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the South Carolina Gamecocks vs LSU Tigers on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

Ashlyn Watkins has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL.

While the South Carolina Gamecocks don't operate with the same uptempo style as LSU, their offense remains highly efficient, ranking eighth in the nation for points per 100 possessions. Head coach Dawn Staley employs a balanced scoring approach, with multiple contributors sharing the offensive load.

The team’s top scorer, Joyce Edwards, averages 12.1 points per game, but the Gamecocks boast remarkable depth, with five players posting averages of over nine points per contest. Both MiLaysia Fulwiley and Te-Hine Paopao consistently deliver double-digit scoring performances.

Known for their disciplined style of play, South Carolina excels at maintaining possession and limiting errors. They rank 10th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio and turnover rate, showcasing their focus on fundamentals and ball security.

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

The LSU Tigers are powered by a pair of electrifying guards, Annesah Morrow and Flau'Jae Johnson, who consistently light up the scoreboard. Johnson leads the charge with an impressive 20 points per game, while Morrow contributes a solid 18.7-point average.

Both players earned recognition in ESPN's rankings of the top women's NCAA basketball players for the 2024-25 season, with Johnson claiming the No. 7 spot and Morrow just behind at No. 8. The duo last faced South Carolina in the 2024 SEC Tournament championship, where Johnson dropped 13 points and Morrow added 19.

Their scoring prowess speaks volumes, as their averages place them fourth and sixth in the conference, respectively. For the Gamecocks, this marks the toughest backcourt they've faced so far this season, presenting a significant challenge for their defense.