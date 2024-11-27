South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Dates, times and how to watch the upcoming two-match Test series

After hosting team India for the shortest format in cricket, the Proteas are all set to welcome Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series.

Sri Lanka is set to step out of their comfort zone as they head to South Africa for a two-match Test series. The action kicks off with the first game on November 27. Cricket enthusiasts can explore the top odds for betting on the South Africa vs. Sri Lanka Test series.

Currently sitting third on the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table, Sri Lanka has a solid chance of booking their place in the final at Lord’s. However, taking on the Proteas in their own backyard will be a formidable challenge.

Since Sanath Jayasuriya took the helm, Sri Lanka has shown encouraging signs in international cricket. They’ve clinched ODI series victories against New Zealand, India, and the West Indies. The team also secured a memorable win over England in the third Test at The Oval in September and triumphed in a home Test series against the Kiwis.

There’s reason for optimism given their recent form, but Sri Lanka must address key weaknesses in their red-ball game when playing in foreign conditions. These improvements are crucial if they are to compete at the highest level.

Meanwhile, South Africa, positioned fifth in the WTC standings, is also eyeing a spot in the Lord’s final. The Proteas will pull out all the stops to strengthen their claim for the coveted fixture, setting the stage for an intense contest.

This guide provides everything you need to know about the event, from the results, squad to how you can catch all the action.

What's the full schedule of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka two-match test series? Dates, times & venues

The opening Test of the series will take place at the iconic Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban.

The second and concluding match is slated to begin on December 5 at St George's Park in Gqeberha, bringing the series to an exciting close.

Test Venue Dates (local time) Start Time (EDT) Result First Test Kingsmead, Durban Nov 27-Dec 1, 2024 2:30 AM N/A Second Test St George's Park, Gqeberha Dec 5-9, 2024 3:30 AM N/A

How to watch the South Africa vs Sri Lanka two-match test series

Live Broadcast: Willow TV

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Team News & Full squads

For South Africa, regular skipper Temba Bavuma returns after recovering from an elbow injury. His leadership in the Test format has been commendable, and his presence is expected to inject confidence into the team.

Pacers Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee also make their return to Test cricket after featuring in the recent T20 series against India. The South African selectors have bolstered their pace arsenal by including Kagiso Rabada and Dane Paterson, ensuring the hosts have a formidable four-pronged pace attack.

In the spin department, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy will shoulder responsibilities. Maharaj is poised to play a pivotal role in the middle overs with his variety and control.

The Proteas’ batting lineup, featuring Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, promises to be a formidable force. With an aggressive mindset likely to be adopted from the outset, South Africa appears ready to take the fight to their visitors.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne

Sri Lanka embarks on their tour of South Africa with a slightly revamped squad, carefully selected to emphasize seam bowling and bolster batting depth.

Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the charge, looking for a proactive approach from his players in both Test matches. The batting unit will rely heavily on Kusal Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, and Pathum Nissanka to deliver solid performances.

Notably, Oshada Fernando returns to the Test squad after a year-long absence, while Lasith Embuldeniya makes his comeback to red-ball cricket after two years. Although neither had standout domestic campaigns, their selection hinges on their impactful performances during the Durban Tests back in 2019. Lasith Embuldeniya, a left-arm spinner, could prove to be a valuable asset in the bowling attack, potentially catching the Proteas off-guard. Debutant Nishan Peiris has also earned a spot in the squad, adding another dimension to the lineup.

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha