How to watch today's South Africa vs Pakistan Second One-Day International Cricket game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Second One-Day International Cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan, as well as start time and team news.

South Africa and Pakistan are set to square off in the second ODI of their three-match series at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, December 19. The Proteas will be looking to bounce back after suffering a setback in the series opener at Boland Park in Paarl.

Batting first, South Africa managed to post a total of 239 runs, thanks largely to an impressive knock of 86 by Heinrich Klaasen. However, Pakistan's Salman Agha shone with the ball, picking up four crucial wickets to derail the Proteas' innings.

In the chase, Saim Ayub stole the spotlight with a magnificent century, smashing 109 runs off 119 balls. His composed knock paved the way for Pakistan to secure a three-wicket victory.

As the teams gear up for the second ODI, South Africa will aim to regroup and level the series with a much-needed win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch South Africa vs Pakistan Second One-Day International Cricket game online - TV channels & live streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Streaming service: Fubo

In the United States (US), the match between South Africa and Pakistan will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo.

Fubo is the place to get Willow TV in America. Its Pro Plan usually costs $79.99/month, but as part of a Black Friday promotion you can get if for $49.99/month. You get 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

South Africa vs Pakistan Second ODI date & start time

Date: Thursday, December 19 Kick-off time: 7:00 am ET/ 4:00 am PT Venue: Newlands Cricket Ground Location: Newlands, Cape Town

The second ODI cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Newlands, Cape Town.

It will kick off at 7:00 am ET or 4:00 am PT on Thursday, December 19, 2024, in the US.

The surface at the Newlands helps the bowlers. The fast bowlers will have some purchase with the new ball while the spinners may get help as the game progresses.

Team news & squads

South Africa team news

The South African ODI squad also features key players like Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada, all set to bolster the lineup.

In the batting department, much will hinge on the performances of the in-form opener Aiden Markram, skipper Temba Bavuma, and a middle order comprising Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, and Tristan Stubbs to anchor the innings and pile up runs in this opening clash.

On the bowling front, the pace trio of Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, and Ottneil Baartman will be tasked with making crucial breakthroughs. Andile Phehlukwayo and spinner Keshav Maharaj provide additional options for the Proteas as they aim for a strong start to the series.

South Africa possible XI: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman.

Pakistan team news

For Pakistan, the ODI series presents an opportunity to rebound after their T20 defeat. Crafting better strategies to counter the South African lineup will be pivotal.

In the batting lineup, the visitors will look to stalwarts like Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, and Mohammad Rizwan to shoulder the scoring responsibilities.

On the bowling side, the trio of pacers—Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi—alongside spinners Abrar Ahmed and Sufyan Muqeem, will be crucial in dismantling South Africa's batting order and securing timely breakthroughs.

Pakistan possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c &wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed.