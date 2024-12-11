How to watch today's South Africa vs England Women's 3rd One-Day International Cricket game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's One-Day International Cricket match between South Africa and England, as well as start time and team news.

The stage is set for an exciting finish as South Africa Women take on England Women in the decisive third ODI of their ongoing series. The clash will unfold at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, December 11, with the series delicately poised at 1-1. Both teams have shown flashes of brilliance so far and will be eager to deliver a standout performance to claim the series win.

The series opener, held at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, saw South Africa Women secure a convincing victory. After restricting England Women to a modest 186 runs, the hosts chased down the target with ease, drawing first blood in the series.

However, the second ODI at Kingsmead, Durban, swung the pendulum in England's favor. The visitors put on a dominant bowling display to bowl out South Africa for just 135 runs. In response, England Women chased the target down comfortably, winning by six wickets and leveling the series.

With everything to play for in the final match, both sides will be aiming to rise to the occasion and put their best foot forward in Potchefstroom. A gripping contest awaits as they vie for ultimate bragging rights in the series.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch South Africa vs England Women's One-Day International Cricket online - TV channels & live streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Streaming service: Fubo

In the United States (US), the match between South Africa and England will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo.

Fubo is the place to get Willow TV in America. Its Pro Plan usually costs $79.99/month, but as part of a Black Friday promotion you can get if for $49.99/month. You get 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

South Africa vs England Women's 3rd ODI date & start time

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 am ET/ 4:00 am PT Venue: Senwes Park Location: Potchefstroom, South Africa

The third ODI cricket match between South Africa and England will be played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

It will kick off at 7:00 am ET/ 4:00 am PT on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, in the US.

The pitch at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom tends to favor the bowlers, particularly the seamers. With conditions that offer assistance to pace and movement, bowlers will be eager to exploit the surface to their advantage. Meanwhile, batters will need to exercise caution and display patience to navigate the challenge effectively.

South Africa Women vs England Women Predicted XIs

South Africa possible XI: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon.

England Women possible XI: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.