Sophia Smith's game winner blasts the USWNT past Mexico in 2024 Olympics send-off friendly

Sophia Smith's goal in the 64th minute propels the USWNT past Mexico ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

HARRISON, NJ - Sophia Smith scored a right-footed stunner to give the USWNT a 1-0 victory Saturday over CONCACAF rival Mexico in front of a crowd of 26,376 at Red Bull Arena. Smith, in her 49th international appearance for the U.S. side, now has contributed a goal in each of her last four games for the USWNT, and five goals on the year.

Her winning goal came in the 64th minute off of the connection of Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson, and Smith.

On a scorcher of a day - 90-degrees in New Jersey - both sides started the game off with heavy first touches, and some eager slip balls through. The USWNT had to adjust to the pressure on the backline, and the lack of pressure up top.

Smith had plenty of time early to turn, face up, and create against an organized, but not overly aggressive Mexican backline. After an even first-half, despite the USWNT dominating with 10 shots to Mexico’s three, new coach Emma Hayes’ side came out buzzing to start the second. In the 64th minute, Rodman was able to break through down the right flank and serve a ball across to the feet of Swanson.

Swanson, with a quick few touches on the top of the box, slipped it to Smith on the left. Smith, with a touch inside, then outside, then back inside blasted the ball to the far right corner past Mexico’s Esthefanny Barreras.

After Smith’s goal, the USWNT kept the attacking momentum alive. The U.S. made a handful of substitutions, including recent call-up from alternate Lynn Williams, Croix Bethune, and Jaedyn Shaw - all of whom came on the pitch, dialed in, organized, and fresh.

THE MVP

Who else, but the 2023 NWSL Golden Boot winner, Smith. It wasn't just Smith's goal that earned her the MVP of this game, but also the chances she created from the nine. Smith made herself easy to find, hard to defend, and impossible to stop with her quick touches and explosiveness.

DID YOU KNOW

The last time these two teams faced each other, Mexico defeated the USWNT in the group stage of the 2024 Gold Cup. And on Saturday, goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher wore the captain armband for just the second time in her career as she made her 105th international appearance.

WHAT COMES NEXT

The USWNT will face Costa Rica on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., for their final send-off series before the Paris Olympics.