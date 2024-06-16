Slovenia vs Denmark: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Slovenia and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two Euro 2024 sides with knockout ambitions will open up their Group C campaigns at the MHPArena on Sunday evening, as familiar foes Slovenia and Denmark lock horns.

Denmark were the surprise package at Euro 2020, which was held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite losing their opening two games at the pan-continental competition, the Danes reached the semi-finals, where they only lost to England in extra time at Wembley.

They head into Euro 2024 looking to cause another upset and will be aiming to go one better than they did three years ago. First, though, they must progress out of a potentially tricky group.

Slovenia, the Dane's first opponents, are no strangers, having been paired with them in Euro 2024 qualifying, and that could lead to a lively opening clash in Group C on Sunday.

The two sides finished the qualification campaign on 22 points each, with Denmark claiming top spot thanks to a 2-1 victory over the Slovenians to decide matters based on head-to-head records.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Slovenia vs Denmark kick-off time

Date: Sunday, June 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue: MHPArena

The 2024 European Championship group stage match between Slovenia and Denmark will be played at MHPArena in Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT on Sunday, June 15, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Slovenia vs Denmark online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Slovenia and Denmark is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, ViX, FOX Sports 1 and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Slovenia team news

Slovenia have a squad fit and ready to go, with 36-year-old attacker Josip Ilicic vying for his first start since 2021, having come off the bench to score in the recent friendly victory over Armenia.

The Dragons may not have a roster full of household names, but Premier League-linked striker Benjamin Sesko is a certain stand out to many European football fans. The 6ft 5in striker enjoyed a breakout season with RB Leipzig, scoring 14 goals in the Bundesliga and contributing five goals and two assists in nine Euro 2024 qualifying matches—the most goal involvements by any Slovenian player.

Slovenia possible XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Blazic, Bijol, Janza; Horvat, Gnezda Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sesko, Sporar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Belec, Vekic Defenders: Bijol, Stojanovic, Balkovec, Blazic, Brekalo, Janza, Karnicnik, Drkusic Midfielders: Josip Ilicic, Jan Mlakar, Sandi Lovric, Verbic, Cerin, Kurtic, Horvat, Elsnik, Stankovic, Zeljkovic Forwards: Sesko, Sporar, Vipotnik, Celar, Zugelj

Denmark team news

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand has already been forced to make one change to his final 26-man squad, as Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson suffered a late injury and was replaced by Zanka.

Otherwise, the Danes have a reasonably clean bill of health following their warm-up games, as Andres Christensen and Benfica's Alexander Bah have recovered from injuries and should feature. Brentford's defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard missed training on Thursday for precautionary reasons, but he's expected to be fit in time for the weekend's clash.

Denmark possible XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Maehle, Hojbjerg, Hjulmand, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Hojlund, Damsgaard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Ronnow, Hermansen Defenders: Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle, Vestergaard, Anderson, Kristensen, Nelsson, Bah, Kristiansen, Jorgensen Midfielders: Eriksen, Delaney, Hojberg, Jensen, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Hjulmand Forwards: Poulsen, Dolberg, Skov Olsen, Wind, Hojlund, Brunn Larsen, Dreyer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/11/23 Denmark 2-1 Slovenia European Championship, Qualification 20/06/23 Slovenia 1-1 Denmark European Championship, Qualification

Useful links