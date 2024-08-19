How to watch today’s San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL preseason matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks, including how to watch and team news.

The San Jose Sharks are ready to host the Anaheim Ducks in an epic NHL preseason game on October 04, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks are both having a rough start to the season. The Sharks have a 1-3-0 record overall and a terrible 0-3-0 record at home. The Ducks, on the other hand, have a 1-2-1 record overall and a slightly better 1-1-0 record away from home.

As for offense, the Sharks' power play rate is 20.2%, which places them 21st within the league. The Ducks' is 17.9%, which places them 25th.

The penalty kill is a problem for both teams, with the Sharks ranking 28th with 75.4% and the Ducks ranking 31st with 72.4%.

San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks: Date and puck-drop time

The San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks will face each other in a thrilling NHL preseason game on October 04, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at SAP Center at San Jose, in San Jose, California.

Date October 04, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue SAP Center at San Jose Location San Jose, California

How to watch San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

San Jose Sharks vs Anaheim Ducks team news

San Jose Sharks team news and players to watch

This season, Mackenzie Blackwood has had a difficult time; his record is 10-25-4, his goals against average (GAA) is 3.45, and his save percentage (SV%) is .899, despite the fact that he has had two shutouts.

Vitek Vanecek has a better record (17-9-3) with a GAA of 3.18 along with an SV% of .890, but he hasn't stopped any goals yet this season.

Mikael Granlund has proven very important to his team. He has scored 60 points and given out 48 assists.

San Jose Sharks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Macklin Celebrini Lower body injury Day-to-Day Marc-Edouard Vlasic Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Anaheim Ducks team news and players to watch

John Gibson's season is going poorly; he has a 13-27-2 record, a 3.54 goals against average (GAA), and a .888 save percentage (SV%). He has also yet to register a shutout.

Frank Vatrano has scored 60 points and 37 goals.

Mark Pysyk has also made a mark this season, scoring one goal and setting up assist.

Anaheim Ducks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nathan Gaucher Lower body injury Day-to-Day Troy Terry Lower body injury Day-to-Day

San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks head-to-head record

The San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks will be looking to build on their current head-to-head record, which has included both close games and games with a lot of goals. The Sharks' win in their last five games was a close 3-2 win on September 27, 2024. Two days earlier, the Ducks had won an exciting 4-3 game. A comfortable 6-4 win on the first of March 2024, along with a close 3-2 win in February are just two of the times the Ducks have dominated. The Sharks did, however, get a big win (5–3) on January 21st, 2024, which showed they could fight offensively. Based on this pattern, fans should anticipate another close game, with both teams keen to take advantage of scoring chances and defense mistakes. It's important for the Sharks to build on their recent win, while the Ducks want to show that they are the best team.

Date Results Sep 27, 2024 Sharks 3-2 Ducks Sep 25, 2024 Ducks 4-3 Sharks Mar 01, 2024 Ducks 6-4 Sharks Feb 01, 2024 Ducks 3-2 Sharks Jan 21, 2024 Sharks 5-3 Ducks

