How to watch today's Sevilla vs Valencia La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Sevilla and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sevilla and relegation-threatened Valencia are separated by 10 points ahead of Saturday's La Liga tie involving the two sides at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

With Sevilla and Valencia both facing a defeat against Real Madrid in their last league outing, both sides will be desperate for points here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sevilla vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Sevilla and Valencia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Sevilla vs Valencia kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

La Liga match between Sevilla and Valencia will be played at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, January 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

While Adria Pedrosa is back in contention after being cleared for the Copa del Rey game against Almeria last weekend, Kelechi Iheanacho, Djibril Sow, Chidera Ejuke, Rafa Mir and Tanguy Nianzou remain confined to the treatment room.

The likes of Jose Angel Carmona, Alvaro Fernandez and Lucien Agoume could expect recalls from head coach Garcia Pimienta, with Juanlu Sanchez likely to continue in a forward role alongside Isaac Romero.

Valencia team news

The visitors will be without Fran Perez, Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby and Thierry Correia through injury, but Pepelu is back from his ban.

Los Ches boss Carlos Coberan could name a similar side from the side that defeated Eldense 2-0 in Tuesday's Copa del Rey game, although Andre Almeida, Luis Rioja, Yarek Gasiorowski and Enzo Barrenechea would see their chances amid possible rotations due to fixture congestion.

Hugo Duro is in line for another start up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

