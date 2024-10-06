+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Sevilla vs Real Betis La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Betis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis in La Liga beckons when the two sides square off at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

Rojiblancos trail Betis by three points after last playing out a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, while Manuel Pelegrini's side will aim to register back-to-back league wins following last weekend's 1-0 victory over Espanyol.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Betis will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Sevilla vs Real Betis kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 6, 2024
Kick-off time:9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Betis will be played at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

Saul Niguez, Djibril Sow, Isaac Romero and Albert Sambi Lokonga will all miss the derby through injuries.

Kelechi Iheanacho would continue to spearhead the attack, but there could be a change at left-back as Juanlu Sanchez may be given the nod over Valentin Barco.

Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Carmona, Bade, Nianzou, Juanlu; Agoume, Gudelj; Lukebakio, Fernandez, Ejuke; Iheanacho.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dmitrovic, Nyland, Flores
Defenders:Pedrosa, Salas, Montiel, Navas, Barco, Bade, Marcao, Nianzou, Juanlu, Carmona
Midfielders:Gudelj, Ortiz, Agoume
Forwards:Iheanacho, Suso, Lukebakio, Fernandez, Ejuke

Real Betis team news

Youssouf Sabaly, William Carvalho, Isco and Marc Bartra remain sidelined through injuries

After the mid-week Conference League game against Legia Warsaw, Pellegrini could hand recalls to the likes of Marc Roca, Rui Silva, Diego Llorente, Hector Bellerin and Ricardo Rodriguez.

Abde Ezzalzouli will also eye a start in support for Barcelona loanee Vitor Roque.

Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez; Altimira, Roca; Losada, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Vitor Roque.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Silva, Adrian, Vieites
Defenders:Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez, Perraud, Mendy
Midfielders:Cardoso, Altimira, Fornals, Losada, Lo Celso, Roca
Forwards:Juanmi, Vitor Roque, Avila, Ezzalzouli, Bakambu, Ruibal

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sevilla and Real Betis across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 28, 2024Real Betis 1-1 SevillaLa Liga
November 12, 2023Sevilla 1-1 Real BetisLa Liga
August 2, 2023Sevilla 1-0 Real BetisClub Friendlies
May 21, 2023Sevilla 0-0 Real BetisLa Liga
November 6, 2022Real Betis 1-1 SevillaLa Liga

Useful links

