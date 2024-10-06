How to watch today's Sevilla vs Real Betis La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis in La Liga beckons when the two sides square off at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.
Rojiblancos trail Betis by three points after last playing out a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid, while Manuel Pelegrini's side will aim to register back-to-back league wins following last weekend's 1-0 victory over Espanyol.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Betis will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Sevilla vs Real Betis kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Betis will be played at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain.
It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 6, in the US.
Team news & squads
Sevilla team news
Saul Niguez, Djibril Sow, Isaac Romero and Albert Sambi Lokonga will all miss the derby through injuries.
Kelechi Iheanacho would continue to spearhead the attack, but there could be a change at left-back as Juanlu Sanchez may be given the nod over Valentin Barco.
Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Carmona, Bade, Nianzou, Juanlu; Agoume, Gudelj; Lukebakio, Fernandez, Ejuke; Iheanacho.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dmitrovic, Nyland, Flores
|Defenders:
|Pedrosa, Salas, Montiel, Navas, Barco, Bade, Marcao, Nianzou, Juanlu, Carmona
|Midfielders:
|Gudelj, Ortiz, Agoume
|Forwards:
|Iheanacho, Suso, Lukebakio, Fernandez, Ejuke
Real Betis team news
Youssouf Sabaly, William Carvalho, Isco and Marc Bartra remain sidelined through injuries
After the mid-week Conference League game against Legia Warsaw, Pellegrini could hand recalls to the likes of Marc Roca, Rui Silva, Diego Llorente, Hector Bellerin and Ricardo Rodriguez.
Abde Ezzalzouli will also eye a start in support for Barcelona loanee Vitor Roque.
Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez; Altimira, Roca; Losada, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Vitor Roque.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Silva, Adrian, Vieites
|Defenders:
|Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez, Perraud, Mendy
|Midfielders:
|Cardoso, Altimira, Fornals, Losada, Lo Celso, Roca
|Forwards:
|Juanmi, Vitor Roque, Avila, Ezzalzouli, Bakambu, Ruibal
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sevilla and Real Betis across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 28, 2024
|Real Betis 1-1 Sevilla
|La Liga
|November 12, 2023
|Sevilla 1-1 Real Betis
|La Liga
|August 2, 2023
|Sevilla 1-0 Real Betis
|Club Friendlies
|May 21, 2023
|Sevilla 0-0 Real Betis
|La Liga
|November 6, 2022
|Real Betis 1-1 Sevilla
|La Liga