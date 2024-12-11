How to watch Ottawa Senators vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Ottawa Senators are scheduled to battle with the Anaheim Ducks to start a high-voltage NHL clash on December 11, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Anaheim Ducks lost against the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in a shootout, with Troy Terry scoring two goals.
Ottawa comes into the game holding a 12–13–2 record overall, including an 8–6–1 record at home. The Senators have an 11-3-2 record when they achieve three or more goals, which shows how excellent their scoring is when it works.
For the season, Anaheim is 10-12-4, and on the road, they are 5-3-3. The Ducks have had trouble with discipline. When they take more penalties compared to their opponents, they are 3-5-2.
This is the second time this season that these two sides will challenge each other. Before the shootout, the Ducks won their first game 4–3. Troy Terry scored two goals to help them win.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ottawa Senators vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game, plus plenty more.
Ottawa Senators vs Anaheim Ducks: Date and puck-drop time
The Ottawa Senators will take on the Anaheim Ducks in an exciting NHL action on December 11, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, Canada.
|Date
|December 11, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Canadian Tire Centre
|Location
|Ottawa, Canada
How to watch Ottawa Senators vs Anaheim Ducks on TV & stream live online
TV channel: SN, TVAS, Victory+, KCOP-13
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Ottawa Senators vs Anaheim Ducks team news
Ottawa Senators team news
This season, Tim Stutzle has scored 10 goals and set up 24 assists for the Senators.
Adam Gaudette has scored 6 goals and set up 1 assist goal during the last 10 games.
Ottawa Senators Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|David Perron
|Upper body injury
|Out
|Artem Zub
|Foot injury
|Out
Anaheim Ducks team news
Ryan Strome has scored five goals and set up seven assists for the Ducks.
Frank Vatrano has scored four goals and set up two assists during his last ten games.
Anaheim Ducks Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Leo Carlsson
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Robby Fabbri
|Knee injury
|Out
Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks head-to-head record
The Ottawa Senators and the Anaheim Ducks faced each other five times before, with the Ducks winning three of those five games. The Ducks won their most recent game, 4-3 in a shootout, on December 2, 2024. They also won two other games in the last three months, 2-1 on March 7th, 2024, and 5-1 on the 16th of February 2024. But the Senators continue to be tough, with two victories in the last five games, which includes a 3-0 shutout on the 13th of December 2022 and a strong 5-1 win on November 26th, 2022. Based on these outcomes, this game might be very close, with times when both teams show they are the best. But Anaheim has been doing well lately in close games and shootouts, which could give them an advantage, particularly since key players including Troy Terry are helping them score.
|Date
|Results
|Dec 02, 2024
|Ducks 4-3 Senators
|Mar 07, 2024
|Ducks 2-1 Senators
|Feb 16, 2024
|Ducks 5-1 Senators
|Dec 13, 2022
|Senators 3-0 Ducks
|Nov 26, 2022
|Senators 5-1 Ducks