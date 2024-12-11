How to watch Ottawa Senators vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Anaheim Ducks, including how to watch and team news.

The Ottawa Senators are scheduled to battle with the Anaheim Ducks to start a high-voltage NHL clash on December 11, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Anaheim Ducks lost against the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in a shootout, with Troy Terry scoring two goals.

Ottawa comes into the game holding a 12–13–2 record overall, including an 8–6–1 record at home. The Senators have an 11-3-2 record when they achieve three or more goals, which shows how excellent their scoring is when it works.

For the season, Anaheim is 10-12-4, and on the road, they are 5-3-3. The Ducks have had trouble with discipline. When they take more penalties compared to their opponents, they are 3-5-2.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will challenge each other. Before the shootout, the Ducks won their first game 4–3. Troy Terry scored two goals to help them win.

Ottawa Senators vs Anaheim Ducks: Date and puck-drop time

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Anaheim Ducks in an exciting NHL action on December 11, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, Canada.

Date December 11, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Canadian Tire Centre Location Ottawa, Canada

How to watch Ottawa Senators vs Anaheim Ducks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN, TVAS, Victory+, KCOP-13

Streaming service: ESPN+

Ottawa Senators vs Anaheim Ducks team news

Ottawa Senators team news

This season, Tim Stutzle has scored 10 goals and set up 24 assists for the Senators.

Adam Gaudette has scored 6 goals and set up 1 assist goal during the last 10 games.

Ottawa Senators Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status David Perron Upper body injury Out Artem Zub Foot injury Out

Anaheim Ducks team news

Ryan Strome has scored five goals and set up seven assists for the Ducks.

Frank Vatrano has scored four goals and set up two assists during his last ten games.

Anaheim Ducks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Leo Carlsson Upper body injury Day-to-Day Robby Fabbri Knee injury Out

Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks head-to-head record

The Ottawa Senators and the Anaheim Ducks faced each other five times before, with the Ducks winning three of those five games. The Ducks won their most recent game, 4-3 in a shootout, on December 2, 2024. They also won two other games in the last three months, 2-1 on March 7th, 2024, and 5-1 on the 16th of February 2024. But the Senators continue to be tough, with two victories in the last five games, which includes a 3-0 shutout on the 13th of December 2022 and a strong 5-1 win on November 26th, 2022. Based on these outcomes, this game might be very close, with times when both teams show they are the best. But Anaheim has been doing well lately in close games and shootouts, which could give them an advantage, particularly since key players including Troy Terry are helping them score.

Date Results Dec 02, 2024 Ducks 4-3 Senators Mar 07, 2024 Ducks 2-1 Senators Feb 16, 2024 Ducks 5-1 Senators Dec 13, 2022 Senators 3-0 Ducks Nov 26, 2022 Senators 5-1 Ducks

