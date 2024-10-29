How to watch today’s Ottawa Senators vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the St. Louis Blues, including how to watch and team news.

The Ottawa Senators are set to face off against the St. Louis Blues to open a high-voltage NHL game on October 29, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. After Claude Giroux scored two goals in a 5-4 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, the Ottawa Senators will face the St. Louis Blues.

At the moment, the Senators have an overall record of 4-4, with a strong 3-1-0 record at home. They've been tough in close games, getting 2-1-0 in games decided by just one goal.

In contrast, the Blues have a 5-4 overall record and a strong 3-2-0 record when competing away from home. Notably, they have done very well when getting three or more goals, with a 4-1-0 record in those games.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will confront each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ottawa Senators vs St. Louis Blues NHL game, plus plenty more.

Ottawa Senators vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time

The Ottawa Senators will meet the St. Louis Blues in an exciting NHL game on October 29, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, Canada.

Date October 29, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Canadian Tire Centre Location Ottawa, Canada

How to watch Ottawa Senators vs St. Louis Blues on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN5, RDSI, FDSNMW

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Ottawa Senators vs St. Louis Blues team news

Ottawa Senators team news

Anton Forsberg has a record of 2–2–0, with one shutout and a goals-against average of 3.27. His save percentage (SV%) is .895.

Linus Ullmark has a record of 1-2-0, a goals-against average of 3.35, and a save percentage of .885. He has not yet recorded a shutout during the current season.

Brady Tkachuk has 11 points, which includes four goals and seven assists.

Ottawa Senators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Shane Pinto Undisclosed Day-to-Day David Perron Personal issue Day-to-Day

St. Louis Blues team news

Jordan Binnington has a record of 2–4–0, a goals-against average of 2.86, along with a save percentage of .903, but he hasn't had a shutout.

Joel Hofer has a perfect 3-0-0 record, a 2.32 goals against average, a .932 save percentage, and one shutout.

Jordan Kyrou has two goals and seven assists for a total of nine points so far this season.

St. Louis Blues injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Adam Jiricek Knee injury Out Robert Thomas Ankle injury Out

Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues head-to-head record

The Senators and the Blues will be trying to break their recent pattern of close games. In their last five meetings, these two teams have had ups and downs compared to each other. The Blues claimed three of those games. On March 22, 2024, they beat them 5-2, and on December 15, 2023, they beat them 4-2 as well. But the Senators controlled their game on February 20, 2023, winning 7-2 and showing that they could take advantage of offensive chances. The Blues might have the edge because they recently beat the Senators and have a good track record when they score at least three goals. However, the Senators will want to use their home-ice edge to their advantage and put on a strong game. Members like Brady Tkachuk may be asked to lead the way. Overall, this game looks like it will be close because both teams are trying to get their seasons going.

Date Results Mar 22, 2024 Blues 5-2 Senators Dec 15, 2023 Blues 4-2 Senators Feb 20, 2023 Senators 7-2 Blues Jan 17, 2023 Blues 2-1 Senators Mar 09, 2022 Senators 4-1 Blues

More NHL news and coverage