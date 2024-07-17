How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs St Louis City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Seattle Sounders and St Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will seek to register their sixth straight win in all competitions when they face St Louis City in Wednesday's Major League Soccer (MLS) tie at Lumen Field.

On the other hand, the visitors have managed to pick up just one win in their last 12 outings overall.

Brian Schmetzer's men most recently secured a 1-0 win at Austin at the weekend, while the Missouri-based side last suffered a 4-1 home loss against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Seattle Sounders vs St Louis City kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET Venue: Lumen Field

MLS match between Seattle Sounders and St Louis City will be played at Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs St Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and St Louis City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders team news

Braudilio Rodrigues is yet to make his debut since joining the Sounders from Tacoma Defiance due to a hamstring injury, while Raul Ruidiaz will remain sidelined with a leg injury.

So Jordan Morris will continue to lead the line, with the forward scoring five in his last five games.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Nouhou, Ragen, Andrade, A. Roldan; Paulo, Vargas; Chu, De la Vega, Rothrock; Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Nathan, Tolo, Bell, A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Baker, Hawkins Midfielders: C. Roldan, Paulo, Atencio, De la Vega, Rusnak, Rothrock, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Chu, Leyva, Kitahara Forwards: Morris, Musovski, Teves

St Louis City team news

Midfielder Chris Durkin will serve a one-match ban on account of accumulation of yellow cards, while Rasmus Alm, Joao Klauss, Tomas Ostrak and Celio Pompeu are all ruled out through injury.

Icelandic forward Nokkvi Thorisson will continue to feature up front.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Yaro, Parker, Reid; Blom, Watts; Klein, Lowen, Vassilev; Thorisson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Olivares, Lundt Defenders: Nerwinski, Girdwood-Reich, Nilsson, Markanich, Totland, Yaro, Watts, Hiebert, Parker, Wentzel, Reid Midfielders: Blom, Lowen, Hartel, Vassilev, Pearce, Klein, Kijima Forwards: Adeniran, Thorisson, Teuchert, Glover

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Seattle Sounders and St Louis City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 25, 2024 St Louis City 1-2 Seattle Sounders MLS October 21, 2023 St Louis City 0-2 Seattle Sounders MLS April 8, 2023 Seattle Sounders 3-0 St Louis City MLS

