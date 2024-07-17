How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs St Louis City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Seattle Sounders will seek to register their sixth straight win in all competitions when they face St Louis City in Wednesday's Major League Soccer (MLS) tie at Lumen Field.
On the other hand, the visitors have managed to pick up just one win in their last 12 outings overall.
Brian Schmetzer's men most recently secured a 1-0 win at Austin at the weekend, while the Missouri-based side last suffered a 4-1 home loss against Vancouver Whitecaps.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Seattle Sounders vs St Louis City kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Lumen Field
MLS match between Seattle Sounders and St Louis City will be played at Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, United States.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 17, in the United States (US).
How to watch Seattle Sounders vs St Louis City online - TV channels & live streams
In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and St Louis City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Seattle Sounders team news
Braudilio Rodrigues is yet to make his debut since joining the Sounders from Tacoma Defiance due to a hamstring injury, while Raul Ruidiaz will remain sidelined with a leg injury.
So Jordan Morris will continue to lead the line, with the forward scoring five in his last five games.
Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Nouhou, Ragen, Andrade, A. Roldan; Paulo, Vargas; Chu, De la Vega, Rothrock; Morris
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Frei, Thomas, Castro
|Defenders:
|Nathan, Tolo, Bell, A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Baker, Hawkins
|Midfielders:
|C. Roldan, Paulo, Atencio, De la Vega, Rusnak, Rothrock, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Chu, Leyva, Kitahara
|Forwards:
|Morris, Musovski, Teves
St Louis City team news
Midfielder Chris Durkin will serve a one-match ban on account of accumulation of yellow cards, while Rasmus Alm, Joao Klauss, Tomas Ostrak and Celio Pompeu are all ruled out through injury.
Icelandic forward Nokkvi Thorisson will continue to feature up front.
St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Yaro, Parker, Reid; Blom, Watts; Klein, Lowen, Vassilev; Thorisson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Burki, Olivares, Lundt
|Defenders:
|Nerwinski, Girdwood-Reich, Nilsson, Markanich, Totland, Yaro, Watts, Hiebert, Parker, Wentzel, Reid
|Midfielders:
|Blom, Lowen, Hartel, Vassilev, Pearce, Klein, Kijima
|Forwards:
|Adeniran, Thorisson, Teuchert, Glover
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Seattle Sounders and St Louis City across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 25, 2024
|St Louis City 1-2 Seattle Sounders
|MLS
|October 21, 2023
|St Louis City 0-2 Seattle Sounders
|MLS
|April 8, 2023
|Seattle Sounders 3-0 St Louis City
|MLS