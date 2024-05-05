Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Just over a month after their face-off at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA Galaxy will be looking to the double over Seattle Sounders when they square off in Sunday's Major League Soccer (MLS) game at Lumen Field.
Galaxy have since faced two defeats including a 2-0 loss to Austin last weekend, while the Sounders aim to register back-to-back wins for the first time this season following their 3-2 win at Philadelphia Union in the mid-week.
Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT
|Venue:
|Lumen Field
MLS match between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, USA.
It will kick off at 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT on Sunday, May 5, in the United States (US).
How to watch Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams
In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Team news & squads
Seattle Sounders team news
The hosts would be without the likes of Stefan Frei, Pedro de la Vega and Braudilio Rodrigues through hamstring injuries, while Reed Baker-Whiting and Joao Paulo are doubts.
Albert Rusnak and Yeimar Gomez Andrade were back in action as substitutes in the game against Philadelphia Union.
In attack, Raul Ruidiaz will look to build on his momentum after bagging a brace the last time out.
Seattle Sounders possible XI: Thomas; A. Roldan, Ragen, Arreaga, Tolo; Paulo, Vargas; C. Roldan, Rusnak, Morris; Ruidiaz
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Thomas, Castro
|Defenders:
|Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker
|Midfielders:
|Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Paulo, Baker-Whiting, Rusnak, Chu
|Forwards:
|Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves
LA Galaxy team news
On account of a yellow card suspension, Riqui Puig is set to be a huge miss. Besides, Dejan Joveljic emerges as a doubt after missing the game against Austin with a sore thigh.
Meanwhile, Eriq Zavaleta is back from his ban. Miki Yamane could feature again despite playing with a bone bruise.
Gabriel Pec, who scored the winner in the fixture the last time, will continue in attack.
LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Caceres, Aude; Delgado, Brugman, Aguirre, Perez; Paintsil, Pec
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Micovic, McCarthy, Scott
|Defenders:
|Neal, Yoshida, Ferkranus, Caceres, Zavaleta, Aude, Nelson, Yamane, Cuevas
|Midfielders:
|Brugman, Cerrillo, Delgado, Aguirre, Vivi, Perez, Lepley
|Forwards:
|Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 30, 2024
|LA Galaxy 1-0 Seattle Sounders
|MLS
|October 4, 2023
|Seattle Sounders 2-1 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|May 10, 2023
|LA Galaxy 3-1 Seattle Sounders
|US Open Cup
|April 1, 2023
|LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders
|MLS
|August 19, 2022
|LA Galaxy 3-3 Seattle Sounders
|MLS