Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch MLS match between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Just over a month after their face-off at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA Galaxy will be looking to the double over Seattle Sounders when they square off in Sunday's Major League Soccer (MLS) game at Lumen Field.

Galaxy have since faced two defeats including a 2-0 loss to Austin last weekend, while the Sounders aim to register back-to-back wins for the first time this season following their 3-2 win at Philadelphia Union in the mid-week.

Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm P T Venue: Lumen Field

MLS match between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, USA.

It will kick off at 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT on Sunday, May 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders team news

The hosts would be without the likes of Stefan Frei, Pedro de la Vega and Braudilio Rodrigues through hamstring injuries, while Reed Baker-Whiting and Joao Paulo are doubts.

Albert Rusnak and Yeimar Gomez Andrade were back in action as substitutes in the game against Philadelphia Union.

In attack, Raul Ruidiaz will look to build on his momentum after bagging a brace the last time out.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Thomas; A. Roldan, Ragen, Arreaga, Tolo; Paulo, Vargas; C. Roldan, Rusnak, Morris; Ruidiaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Paulo, Baker-Whiting, Rusnak, Chu Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

LA Galaxy team news

On account of a yellow card suspension, Riqui Puig is set to be a huge miss. Besides, Dejan Joveljic emerges as a doubt after missing the game against Austin with a sore thigh.

Meanwhile, Eriq Zavaleta is back from his ban. Miki Yamane could feature again despite playing with a bone bruise.

Gabriel Pec, who scored the winner in the fixture the last time, will continue in attack.

LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Caceres, Aude; Delgado, Brugman, Aguirre, Perez; Paintsil, Pec

Position Players Goalkeepers: Micovic, McCarthy, Scott Defenders: Neal, Yoshida, Ferkranus, Caceres, Zavaleta, Aude, Nelson, Yamane, Cuevas Midfielders: Brugman, Cerrillo, Delgado, Aguirre, Vivi, Perez, Lepley Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 30, 2024 LA Galaxy 1-0 Seattle Sounders MLS October 4, 2023 Seattle Sounders 2-1 LA Galaxy MLS May 10, 2023 LA Galaxy 3-1 Seattle Sounders US Open Cup April 1, 2023 LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle Sounders MLS August 19, 2022 LA Galaxy 3-3 Seattle Sounders MLS

