Anselm Noronha

Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Major League SoccerSeattle Sounders FCLA GalaxySeattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy

How to watch MLS match between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Just over a month after their face-off at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA Galaxy will be looking to the double over Seattle Sounders when they square off in Sunday's Major League Soccer (MLS) game at Lumen Field.

Galaxy have since faced two defeats including a 2-0 loss to Austin last weekend, while the Sounders aim to register back-to-back wins for the first time this season following their 3-2 win at Philadelphia Union in the mid-week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 5, 2024
Kick-off time:6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT
Venue:Lumen Field

MLS match between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, USA.

It will kick off at 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT on Sunday, May 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders team news

The hosts would be without the likes of Stefan Frei, Pedro de la Vega and Braudilio Rodrigues through hamstring injuries, while Reed Baker-Whiting and Joao Paulo are doubts.

Albert Rusnak and Yeimar Gomez Andrade were back in action as substitutes in the game against Philadelphia Union.

In attack, Raul Ruidiaz will look to build on his momentum after bagging a brace the last time out.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Thomas; A. Roldan, Ragen, Arreaga, Tolo; Paulo, Vargas; C. Roldan, Rusnak, Morris; Ruidiaz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Thomas, Castro
Defenders:Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker
Midfielders:Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Paulo, Baker-Whiting, Rusnak, Chu
Forwards:Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

LA Galaxy team news

On account of a yellow card suspension, Riqui Puig is set to be a huge miss. Besides, Dejan Joveljic emerges as a doubt after missing the game against Austin with a sore thigh.

Meanwhile, Eriq Zavaleta is back from his ban. Miki Yamane could feature again despite playing with a bone bruise.

Gabriel Pec, who scored the winner in the fixture the last time, will continue in attack.

LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Caceres, Aude; Delgado, Brugman, Aguirre, Perez; Paintsil, Pec

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Micovic, McCarthy, Scott
Defenders:Neal, Yoshida, Ferkranus, Caceres, Zavaleta, Aude, Nelson, Yamane, Cuevas
Midfielders:Brugman, Cerrillo, Delgado, Aguirre, Vivi, Perez, Lepley
Forwards:Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 30, 2024LA Galaxy 1-0 Seattle SoundersMLS
October 4, 2023Seattle Sounders 2-1 LA GalaxyMLS
May 10, 2023LA Galaxy 3-1 Seattle SoundersUS Open Cup
April 1, 2023LA Galaxy 1-2 Seattle SoundersMLS
August 19, 2022LA Galaxy 3-3 Seattle SoundersMLS

Useful links

