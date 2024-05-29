This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will take on Real Salt Lake in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Lumen Field on Wednesday.

The visitors are at the top of the league standings with 29 points from 15 matches. The hosts are ninth with 17 points. Both teams have only lost one out of their last five fixtures and will be confident of delivering a good display.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Date:May 29, 2024
Kick-off time:10.30 pm ET
Venue:Lumen Field

The match will be played at the Lumen Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

The home side is dealing with numerous injuries heading into this game, with up to seven players unavailable.

Braudilio Rodrigues, Jon Bell, Joshua Atencio, and Pedro De la Vega are all expected to be sidelined until next month with hamstring injuries.

Leo Chu and Nathan are also expected to return only in June, while Nathan Cardoso's return date remains uncertain.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A Roldan, Andrade, Ragen, Baker; C Roldan, Paulo; Vargas, Rusnak, Morris; Ruidiaz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Thomas, Castro, Frei
Defenders:Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker
Midfielders:Leyva, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Paulo, Baker-Whiting, Rusnak, Chu
Forwards:Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

Real Salt Lake team news

Bode Hidalgo and Zavier Gozo are unlikely to be available for this game, though their return from injury is imminent.

Kevin Bonilla, Zack Farnsworth, Erik Holt, Pablo Ruiz, and Marcelo Silva are all expected to remain on the treatment table.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Brody, Glad, Quinton, Katranis; Ojeda, Eneli; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Arango

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:MacMath, Gomez, Beavers
Defenders:Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Rivera, Katranis
Midfielders:Ojeda, Luna, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Wellings
Forwards:Arango, Gómez, Barajas, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
16/05/24Real Salt Lake 2 - 0 Seattle SoundersMLS
23/07/23Real Salt Lake 3 - 0 Seattle SoundersLeagues Cup
30/04/23Real Salt Lake 0 - 0 Seattle SoundersMLS
05/03/23Seattle Sounders 2 - 0 Real Salt LakeMLS
15/08/22Seattle Sounders 1 - 2 Real Salt LakeMLS

Useful links

