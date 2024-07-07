Seattle Reign vs Utah Royals: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Utah Royals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday's fixture between Seattle Reign and Utah Royals will conclude matchday 16 of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) at Lumen Field.

The Royals will be looking to move off the bottom of the standings table as they trail fellow strugglers and second from bottom side Seattle Reign ahead of the tie.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Reign vs Utah Royals kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET Venue: Lumen Field

The NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Utah Royals will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Sunday, July 7, in the United States (US).

How to watch Seattle Reign vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Utah Royals will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and CBS Sports Golazo.

Globally, fans can watch the live action on NWSL+, while the live updates can be followed on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign team news

Jordyn Huitema will support Bethany Balcer in attack from the left side, with Ji So-yun occupying the number 10 position.

Sofia Huerta and Shae Holmes will be deployed as the two wing-backs.

Seattle Reign possible XI: Dickey; Huerta, Cook, McClernon, Holmes; Quinn, Fishlock; King, Ji, Huitema; Balcer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dickey, Ivory, Perez Defenders: Barnes, Cook, Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Brown, Holmes Midfielders: Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Meza, Mercado, Van der Jagt, Ji Forwards: Balcer, Huitema, King, Latsko, Weinert, Adames

Utah Royals team news

The Royals have roped in Japanese Olympian Mina Tanaka, who might get a look at some stage while Hannah Betfort is expected to feature upfront from the first whistle.

Kate Del Fava and Ana Tejada are likely to continue at the heart of defense.

Utah Royals possible XI: Haught; Burns, Del Fava, Tejada, Pogarch; Foederer, Nyberg; Mozingo, Sentnor, Monaghan; Betfort.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Haught, Nelson, Roque Defenders: Griffitts, Flynn, Del Fava, Burns, Merrick, Pogarch, Tejada, Riehl, Dorsey Midfielders: Nyberg, Henry, Fraser, Tagliaferri, Cluff, Foederer, Gray Forwards: Monaghan, Vasconcelos, Sentnor, Onumonu, Mozingo, Tucker, Betfort, Tanaka

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Seattle Reign and Utah Royals across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 17, 2020 Seattle Reign 2-0 Utah Royals NWSL Fall Series September 26, 2020 Utah Royals 2-2 Seattle Reign NWSL Fall Series July 8, 2020 Utah Royals 0-1 Seattle Reign NWSL Challenge Cup September 25, 2019 Seattle Reign 2-1 Utah Royals NWSL August 11, 2019 Seattle Reign 1-3 Utah Royals NWSL

Useful links