Copa Libertadores
Anselm Noronha

Sao Paulo vs Talleres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Talleres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sao Paulo and Telleres will look to finish atop Group B of the Copa Libertadores when the two sides clash at Estadio MorunBIS on Wednesday.

With both teams already securing their spot in the round of 16, La T are currently three points clear after beating Cobresal 1-0 while the Brazilian outfit were held to a goalless draw by Barcelona SC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sao Paulo vs Talleres kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 29, 2024
Kick-off time:8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
Venue:MorumBIS

The Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Talleres will be played at Estadio do Morumbi - commercially known as Estadio MorumBIS - in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, May 29, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Talleres online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Sao Paulo and Talleres is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sao Paulo team news

While Wellington Rato remains sidelined through injury since early April, former PSG and Tottenham man Lucas Moura should start in attack once again.

Sao Paulo possible XI: Jandrei; Moreira, Costa, Ferraresi, Patryck; Galoppo, Gustavo; Nestor, Moura, Erick; Silva

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rafael, Jandrei, Young
Defenders:Costa, Franco, Ferraresi, Arboleda, Ferraresi, Sabino, Belem, Welington, Patryck, Vinicius, Moreira, Rafinha
Midfielders:Maia, Negrucci, Gustavo, Nestor, Rodriguinho, Bobadilla, Alisson, Galoppo, Rodriguez, Araujo, Nikao
Forwards:Moura, Calleri, Silva, Luciano, Juan, Erick, Ferreirinha, Gomes

Talleres team news

The Argentine side will be without Matias Catalan, although the defender is nearing a return to full fitness.

Ruben Botta will be involved just behind centre-forward Federico Girotti.

Talleres possible XI: Herrera; Navarro, Suarez, Portillo, Benavidez; Portillo, Ortegoza; Sosa, Botta, Depietri; Girotti

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Herrera, Morales
Defenders:Mantilla, J. Rodriguez, Suarez, Riveros, Navarro, Benavidez, Vigo
Midfielders:J. Portillo, Ortegoza, Portilla, Galarza, M. Portillo, Botta, Sequeira, Martinez
Forwards:Bustos, Girotti, Bou, R. Rodriguez, Barticciotto, Romero, Depietri, Vallejo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Sao Paulo and Talleres across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 4, 2024Talleres 2-1 Sao PauloCopa Libertadores
February 13, 2019Sao Paulo 0-0 TalleresCopa Libertadores
February 6, 2019Talleres 2-0 Sao PauloCopa Libertadores

Useful links

