How to watch today's Santos Laguna vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Torneo Apertura champions Club America make the trip to Estadio Corona to take on Santos Laguna on Saturday.

After two games in the second half of the ongoing Liga MX season, Aguilas are unbeaten but lost on penalties against MLS side Inter Miami in a friendly encounter over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Guerreros are back at home after back-to-back away losses against Chivas and Pachuca.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Santos Laguna vs Club America kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Nuevo Corona

The Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Club America will be played at Estadio Corona in Torreon, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5:05 pm PT / 8:05 pm ET on Saturday, January 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Due to injuries, head coach Fernando Ortiz will not be able to call upon Franco Fagundez and Jose Macias's services.

Cristian Dajome will be suspended after his red card against Pachuca, while Diego Medina is a doubt due to a thigh issue.

Club America team news

America manager Andre Jardine remains without the injured duo of Igor Lichnovsky and Jorge Mere.

Patricio Salas would lead the line of attack.

