How to watch today's Atletico San Luis vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atletico San Luis return to Estadio Alfonso Lastras as they play host to Tijuana in Friday's Liga MX clash in San Luis Potosi.

Having opened the season with a 2-1 home win, Domenec Torrent's side endured a two-game winless run on the road. They come off a 2-0 defeat at Pachuca.

Los Xolos will also look to return to winning ways after suffering a 3-0 loss against Cruz Azul on Tuesday.

Atletico San Luis vs Tijuana kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: Estadio Alfonso Lastras

The Liga MX match between Atletico San Luis and Tijuana will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Friday, July 19, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Atletico San Luis and Tijuana will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Team news & squads

Atletico San Luis team news

Brazilian midfielder Vitinho remains sidelined with a knee injury.

With Julio Cesar Dominguez and Eduardo Aguila at the heart of defense, Mateo Klimowicz should be involved in the middle, while Yan Phillipe joins Leo Bonatini upfront.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: Sanchez; Chavez, Dominguez, Aguila, Cruz; Galdames, Dourado, Klimowicz, Sanabria; Phillipe, Bonatini

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Piccini, Moreno, Dominguez, Chavez, Sanabria, Guillen, Martinez, Cruz, Aguila Midfielders: Klimowicz, Rodriguez, Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge, Macias, Najera, Damm, Galdames, Villal Forwards: Bonatini, Boli, Phillipe

Tijuana team news

Midfielder Carlos Valenzuela may not be able to return from injury before late August.

Jose Antonio Rodriguez will continue in goal, along with Santos Laguna loanee Alejandro Gomez at the back and Carlos Gonzalez leading the attack.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Mejia, Balanta, Gomez, Diaz; Rivera, Corona; Castaneda, Reynoso, Alvarez; Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Jose Corona Defenders: Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta Midfielders: Joe Corona, Madrigal, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso Forwards: Hernandez, Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico San Luis and Tijuana across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 17, 2024 Atletico San Luis 3-3 Tijuana Liga MX October 8, 2023 Tijuana 2-1 Atletico San Luis Liga MX February 10, 2023 Tijuana 1-0 Atletico San Luis Liga MX September 1, 2022 Atletico San Luis 0-0 Tijuana Liga MX April 6, 2022 Tijuana 1-1 Atletico San Luis Liga MX

