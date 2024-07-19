This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Klimowicz Atlético San LuisGetty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Alfonso Lastras
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE TRIAL ON FUBO
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Atletico San Luis vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXAtletico de San LuisTijuanaAtletico de San Luis vs Tijuana

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico San Luis and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico San Luis return to Estadio Alfonso Lastras as they play host to Tijuana in Friday's Liga MX clash in San Luis Potosi.

Having opened the season with a 2-1 home win, Domenec Torrent's side endured a two-game winless run on the road. They come off a 2-0 defeat at Pachuca.

Los Xolos will also look to return to winning ways after suffering a 3-0 loss against Cruz Azul on Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Atletico San Luis vs Tijuana kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 19, 2024
Kick-off time:6 pm PT / 9 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Alfonso Lastras

The Liga MX match between Atletico San Luis and Tijuana will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Friday, July 19, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
TUDNWatch here

In the US, the Liga MX match between Atletico San Luis and Tijuana will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Atletico San Luis team news

Brazilian midfielder Vitinho remains sidelined with a knee injury.

With Julio Cesar Dominguez and Eduardo Aguila at the heart of defense, Mateo Klimowicz should be involved in the middle, while Yan Phillipe joins Leo Bonatini upfront.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: Sanchez; Chavez, Dominguez, Aguila, Cruz; Galdames, Dourado, Klimowicz, Sanabria; Phillipe, Bonatini

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga
Defenders:Piccini, Moreno, Dominguez, Chavez, Sanabria, Guillen, Martinez, Cruz, Aguila
Midfielders:Klimowicz, Rodriguez, Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge, Macias, Najera, Damm, Galdames, Villal
Forwards:Bonatini, Boli, Phillipe

Tijuana team news

Midfielder Carlos Valenzuela may not be able to return from injury before late August.

Jose Antonio Rodriguez will continue in goal, along with Santos Laguna loanee Alejandro Gomez at the back and Carlos Gonzalez leading the attack.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Mejia, Balanta, Gomez, Diaz; Rivera, Corona; Castaneda, Reynoso, Alvarez; Gonzalez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Jose Corona
Defenders:Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta
Midfielders:Joe Corona, Madrigal, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso
Forwards:Hernandez, Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Atletico San Luis and Tijuana across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 17, 2024Atletico San Luis 3-3 TijuanaLiga MX
October 8, 2023Tijuana 2-1 Atletico San LuisLiga MX
February 10, 2023Tijuana 1-0 Atletico San LuisLiga MX
September 1, 2022Atletico San Luis 0-0 TijuanaLiga MX
April 6, 2022Tijuana 1-1 Atletico San LuisLiga MX

Useful links

Advertisement