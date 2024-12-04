+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Atletico San Luis v Atlas - Torneo Apertura 2024 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Alfonso Lastras
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's San Luis vs Monterrey Liga MX Apertura semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXAtletico de San LuisMonterreyAtletico de San Luis vs Monterrey

How to watch the Liga MX match between San Luis and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Luis and Monterrey will face off in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura semi-finals at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez on Wednesday.

Domenec Torrent's side defeated Tigres 3-0 on aggregate, while Rayados beat Pumas 6-3 over their two legs of the quarter-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Luis vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

In United States (US), the Liga MX Apertura semi-final game between San Luis and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

San Luis vs Monterrey kick-off time

crest
Liga MX - Apertura Playoff
Estadio Alfonso Lastras

The Liga MX Apertura semi-final game between San Luis and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Kickoff is at 10 pm ET in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

San Luis team news

Goalkeeper Andres Sanchez produced an impressive 17 saves in the quarters and will look to record his fourth straight clean sheet, as Torrent's squad have showed that they are anything but pushovers.

Sebastien Salles-Lamonge is a doubt after missing the second-leg game against Tigres, but the likes Vitinho and Leo Bonatini are capable of keeping the opponent's defense on their toes.

Monterrey team news

Lucas Ocampos' reduced ban allowed the Argentine forward to score one of the five goals against Pumas in the second leg of last eight.

Rayados boss Martin Demichelis will look to field his best line-up after San Luis emerged victorious in the Apertura 2023 playoffs, with German Berterame expected to lead the line.

Jordi Cortizo and goalkeeper Esteban Andrada are ruled out through injury.

Form

SAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

MON
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

SAN

Last 5 matches

MON

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

