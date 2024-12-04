How to watch today's San Luis vs Monterrey Liga MX Apertura semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between San Luis and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Luis and Monterrey will face off in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura semi-finals at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez on Wednesday.

Domenec Torrent's side defeated Tigres 3-0 on aggregate, while Rayados beat Pumas 6-3 over their two legs of the quarter-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Luis vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

In United States (US), the Liga MX Apertura semi-final game between San Luis and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

San Luis vs Monterrey kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio Alfonso Lastras

The Liga MX Apertura semi-final game between San Luis and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Kickoff is at 10 pm ET in the US.

Team news & squads

San Luis team news

Goalkeeper Andres Sanchez produced an impressive 17 saves in the quarters and will look to record his fourth straight clean sheet, as Torrent's squad have showed that they are anything but pushovers.

Sebastien Salles-Lamonge is a doubt after missing the second-leg game against Tigres, but the likes Vitinho and Leo Bonatini are capable of keeping the opponent's defense on their toes.

Monterrey team news

Lucas Ocampos' reduced ban allowed the Argentine forward to score one of the five goals against Pumas in the second leg of last eight.

Rayados boss Martin Demichelis will look to field his best line-up after San Luis emerged victorious in the Apertura 2023 playoffs, with German Berterame expected to lead the line.

Jordi Cortizo and goalkeeper Esteban Andrada are ruled out through injury.

