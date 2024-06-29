San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news

The San Jose Earthquakes will host the Los Angeles Galaxy at PayPal Park on Saturday in an MLS Western Conference match that could prove vital for the visitors' Supporters Shield hopes.

The home side are dead-last with 11 points in both their conference and the Supporters Shield standing, while the visitors have 37 points and are third in their conference and fifth in the Supporters Shield.

The visitors should quite comfortably qualify for the MLS Cup given they are 10 points clear of eighth-placed Austin, who hold the Western Conference's final MLS Cup playoff spot. In the Supporters Shield table, Galaxy are level on points with fourth-placed Real Salt Lake and third-placed Los Angeles FC and are only four behind first-placed Inter Miami.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30pm ET/ 7:30pm PT Venue: Stanford Stadium

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

Having failed to win any of their last seven MLS matches, it should not come as a surprise that San Jose manager Luchi Gonzalez's tenure at the club was cut short on June 24. He was replaced on an interim basis by his assistant and former Quakes player Ian Russell.

The hosts will be missing goalkeepers Daniel de Sousa Britto and James Marcinkowski, as well as defender Bruno Wilson through injury, although all three should be back next month.

Meanwhile, defender Jamar Ricketts is sidelined until early next month, and midfielder Carlos Akapo is anticipated to be out until late July due to a hip injury.

Midfielder Carlos Gruezo is currently away on international duty with Ecuador at Copa America.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Jackson; Marie, Munie, Rodrigues, Costa; Yueill, Tsakiris; Espinoza, Munoz, Pellegrino; Ebobisse

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yarbrough, Bieganski, Ochoa, Jackson Defenders: Marie, Beason, Skahan, Thompson, Munie, Rodrigues, Verhoeven, Walls Midfielders: Yueill, Richmond, Lopez, Tsakiris, Mendoza, Baldisimo, Medina Forwards: Pellegrino, Espionoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Judd, Cowell

LA Galaxy team news

LA Galaxy will be without midfielder Gaston Brugman due to a knee injury that could keep him out until mid-July. Meanwhile, midfielders Jonathan Perez and Ricard Puig remain sidelined with hamstring and groin issues, and are anticipated to return in mid-July.

Defender Martin Caceres was forced to leave the game against Real Salt Lake on June 23 due to a head injury, but he should be able to play on Sunday.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Caceres, Yoshida, Nelson; Lepley, Cerrillo; Pec, Fagundez, Paintsil; Joveljic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Rusnak, Chu Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/22/2024 Los Angeles Galaxy 4-3 San Jose Earthquakes MLS 03/03/2024 San Jose Earthquakes 1-3 Los Angeles Galaxy MLS 08/31/2023 San Jose Earthquakes 2-3 Los Angeles Galaxy MLS 07/02/2023 San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy MLS 05/15/2023 Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes MLS

