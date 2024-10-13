San Francisco Giants 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the game

Everything you need to know about how to watch San Francisco Giants MLB games anywhere in the United States.

The San Francisco Giants wrapped up the 2024 regular season just shy of their playoff ambitions, marking yet another year without postseason action. Over the past ten years, the Giants have reached the playoffs only twice, in 2016 and 2021, leaving their fans increasingly restless with each passing season.

For Bob Melvin, newly appointed as manager in 2024, his debut campaign in San Francisco can only be seen as a disappointment. The Giants invested heavily, even surpassing the luxury tax threshold for the first time since 2017, in an effort to rejuvenate an aging roster and inject more athleticism. The arrival of marquee players like Jung Hoo Lee, Matt Chapman, and Blake Snell fueled fans’ hopes that October baseball would return to Oracle Park.

Unfortunately, those aspirations didn’t materialize on the field. San Francisco’s season ended with a record of 80-82, leaving them on the outside of the postseason once again. The Giants made a significant shakeup in their front office following the season, parting ways with Farhan Zaidi and appointing three-time World Series champion Buster Posey as the new president of baseball operations. Posey intends to hire a general manager who will report directly to him.

One of the Giants' top priorities is to re-sign soon-to-be free agent Blake Snell; however, securing him could prove challenging, as he’s expected to pursue a long-term contract after missing out on one last offseason. The Giants already have a strong pitching foundation, anchored by veteran arms Logan Webb and Robbie Ray, alongside left-hander Kyle Harrison and right-handers Hayden Birdsong and Keaton Winn. They recently extended third baseman Matt Chapman, a critical move, but they'll need to bolster the core of their lineup around him to be competitive next season.

Looking forward to watching the Giants in 2025-26 season? Please read our guide below to find out which TV Channels and streaming services you need to watch every San Francisco game throughout the season.

San Francisco Giants upcoming MLB series: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Opponents @ Texas Rangers Stadium Surprise Stadium TV Channel Surprise, AZ Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, MLB.TV

2025 San Francisco Giants Spring Training schedule

Date Game Time TV Channel/Streaming Sat, Feb 22 @ Texas Rangers 2:33 AM TBA Sun, Feb 23 Cincinnati Reds 2:33 AM TBA Mon, Feb 24 @ Los Angeles Angels 2:33 AM TBA Mon, Feb 24 Colorado Rockies 2:33 AM TBA Tue, Feb 25 @ Athletics 2:33 AM TBA Wed, Feb 26 Chicago Cubs 2:33 AM TBA Thu, Feb 27 @ Seattle Mariners 2:33 AM TBA Fri, Feb 28 Milwaukee Brewers 2:33 AM TBA Sat, Mar 1 @ Los Angeles Dodgers 12:05 PM TBA Sun, Mar 2 Los Angeles Angels 2:33 AM TBA Tue, Mar 4 @ San Diego Padres 2:33 AM TBA Wed, Mar 5 @ Arizona Diamondbacks 2:33 AM TBA Thu, Mar 6 Chicago White Sox 2:33 AM TBA Fri, Mar 7 @ Cincinnati Reds 2:33 AM TBA Sat, Mar 8 Kansas City Royals 2:33 AM TBA Sun, Mar 9 San Diego Padres 3:33 AM TBA Sun, Mar 9 @ Chicago Cubs 1:05 PM TBA Mon, Mar 10 @ Colorado Rockies 3:33 AM TBA Tue, Mar 11 Athletics 3:33 AM TBA Wed, Mar 12 @ Cleveland Guardians 3:33 AM TBA Thu, Mar 13 Texas Rangers 3:33 AM TBA Fri, Mar 14 @ Milwaukee Brewers 3:33 AM TBA Sat, Mar 15 Seattle Mariners 3:33 AM TBA Sun, Mar 16 Athletics 3:33 AM TBA Mon, Mar 17 @ Chicago White Sox 1:05 PM TBA Tue, Mar 18 @ Colorado Rockies 3:33 AM TBA Tue, Mar 18 San Diego Padres 3:33 AM TBA Wed, Mar 19 @ Kansas City Royals 3:33 AM TBA Fri, Mar 21 Cleveland Guardians 3:33 AM TBA Sat, Mar 22 Arizona Diamondbacks 3:33 AM TBA Mon, Mar 24 Detroit Tigers 3:33 AM TBA Tue, Mar 25 Detroit Tigers 3:33 AM TBA Sun, Mar 23 @ Sacramento River Cats 3:33 AM TBA

How to watch San Francisco Giants MLB games in the Bay Area

NBC Sports is your go-to destination for San Francisco Giants baseball! Tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area, where you can catch all the regionally available regular-season games and select Spring Training matchups as the Giants' exclusive television partner.

These channels are accessible via cable, satellite, and OTT platforms throughout the region. For any remaining regular-season games not covered by NBC Sports Bay Area, you can catch the action on Major League Baseball's national partners: FOX, FS1, ESPN and TBS, with one Sunday game available on The Roku Channel, and select Friday matchups exclusively streamed on Apple TV+ ($10 per month).

Out-of-market fans can access live NBC Sports Bay Area games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS. Unfortunately, not many Giants Spring Training games will air on TV. But you can watch some matchups on NBC Sports Bay Area and MLB.TV, with additional coverage on MLB Network and ESPN platforms.

How to watch the San Francisco Giants MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some San Francisco Giants games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the San Francisco Giants MLB games without cable

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream San Francisco Giants games live and how to enjoy Giants baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch San Francisco Giants on DIRECTV STREAM

Does it include NBC Sports Bay Area? Yes, with the Choice plan

Monthly Cost: $115/mo.

Free Trial: 5 days

DVR: Unlimited

Although it comes with a hefty price tag of almost $115 per month, the DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan is perfect for Giants superfans.

It includes FS1, FOX, ESPN, TBS and NBC Sports Bay Area, covering nearly every channel you need to catch all the Astros action in 2024. It's the go-to option for those who don’t want to miss a single pitch. The plan also unlocks over 70 additional channels and a growing library of live and on-demand content.

For a limited time, you can get $15 off your first two months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

How to watch San Francisco Giants on Fubo

Does it include NBC Sports Bay Area? Yes

Monthly Cost: $74.99/mo.

Free Trial: 7 days

DVR: 1000 hours

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports South, Big Ten Network, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Giants games this season, but it comes with plenty of upside to it.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Giants games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you’ll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream San Francisco Giants games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

Get Your First Month of Fubo for Only $74.99 (normally $95) after your 7-day free-trial. Don't miss out!

How to watch San Francisco Giants MLB games on Hulu+ Live

Does it include NBC Sports Bay Area? Yes

Monthly Cost: $70/mo.

Free Trial: 3 Days

DVR: Unlimited

You can catch San Francisco Giants games on NBC Sports Bay Area through the Hulu+ Live TV package, available for $76.99 per month, with a free 3-day Free Trial to start.

Hulu Live TV offers 70 channels in its lineup, including popular sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network. You’ll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Astros games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch San Francisco Giants MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry NBC Sports Bay Area. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you’ll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream New York Yankees games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch San Francisco Giants on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Giants game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you don't live in or near the Bay Area, you won't have access to the regional sports networks NBC Sports Bay Area. For example, if you reside in Salt Lake City and want to follow the Giants, an MLB.TV subscription is your way to catch out-of-market games.

The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Giants fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch San Francisco Giants anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Giants games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Astros fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.