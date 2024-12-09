How to watch today’s Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Detroit Red Wings, including how to watch and team news.

The Buffalo Sabres are ready to host the Detroit Red Wings to open a high-voltage NHL clash on December 09, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Red Wings have lost five straight games before their game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo has an overall record of 11-13-3, with a 3-3-0 record in the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have 116 penalties this season, which is the fifth most in the NHL, and an average of 4.3 per game.

Detroit has a record of 10-13-4 overall and 1-4-1 across the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings scored 67 goals and gave up 83, for a difference of -16 goals.

This is the third time this season that these two teams will face each other. The last time they performed, the Red Wings won 2-1.

Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings: Date and puck-drop time

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Detroit Red Wings in an electrifying NHL action on December 09, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, New York.

Date December 09, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue KeyBank Center Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings team news

Buffalo Sabres team news

This season, Alex Tuch has scored eight goals and set up sixteen assists for the Sabres.

Jason Zucker has scored two goals and set up four assists in his last ten games for the Sabres.

Buffalo Sabres injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Rasmus Dahlin Back injury Day-to-Day Jordan Greenway Midbody injury Day-to-Day

Detroit Red Wings team news

Dylan Larkin has scored 12 goals and set up 9 assists for the Red Wings.

Lucas Raymond has scored eight goals and set up four assists in his last ten games.

Detroit Red Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Lyon Lower body injury Out Cam Talbot Lower body injury Out

Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams faced each other, the Red Wings won three and the Buffalo Sabres took two. The most recent game was on the third of November 2024, and the Red Wings barely beat the Sabres 2-1, showing how strong their defense is. Buffalo, on the other hand, showed how great they could be offensively with a 5-3 success on the 26th of October 2024, along with a 4-3 win earlier in this month, which showed how many goals they could score. It's clear that Detroit can stop the Sabres' offense because they beat Buffalo well in April and March, allowing only two goals in those games. Detroit might try to tighten up their defense in this game to end their losing streak, whereas Buffalo might use their wide range of scorers to take advantage of Detroit's -16 goal deficit.

Date Results Nov 3, 2024 Red Wings 2-1 Sabres Oct 26, 2024 Sabres 5-3 Red Wings Oct 01, 2024 Sabres 4-3 Red Wings Apr 07, 2024 Red Wings 3-1 Sabres Mar 16, 2024 Red Wings 4-1 Sabres

