How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Rangers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Buffalo Sabres are ready to face off against the New York Rangers to open a thrilling NHL action on December 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Buffalo Sabres have lost seven straight games before their game with the New York Rangers.

As a whole, Buffalo is 11-13-4 this season and has a 6-8-3 record at home. They have a -7 scoring difference because they have registered 84 goals but given up 91.

The Rangers, on the other hand, are 14-12-1 overall and 7-5-0 on the road. So far, they have scored 86 goals and given up 81, for a +5 scoring difference.

The two teams have clashed twice this season. In the first game, the Sabres easily won 6–1, with Jason Zucker scoring two goals to highlight the win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Buffalo Sabres and the New York Rangers will meet in an electrifying NHL battle on December 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, New York.

Date December 11, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue KeyBank Center Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers team news

Buffalo Sabres team news

This season, Jason Zucker has helped the Sabres score seven goals and set up thirteen assists.

Tage Thompson is in excellent form, scoring 6 goals during his last ten games.

Buffalo Sabres Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Rasmus Dahlin Back injury Out Sam Lafferty Lower body injury Out

New York Rangers team news

Adam Fox has 22 assists, which is the most on the Rangers.

Artemi Panarin has scored five goals and set up five assists, during the last 10 games.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Urho Vaakanainen Undisclosed Out

Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers head-to-head record

In their last five games against each other, the Sabres and the Rangers have had alternating strong performances. The Buffalo Sabres have won three of those games, including a huge 6-1 win on the 8th of November 2024. The Rangers, on the other hand, have been tough and won two of the games, including a 5-1 win on the 13th of October 2023. Both teams have faced high-scoring games. The Sabres usually win when they have a big offensive run, while the Rangers win when they perform solid defense and score at the right time. The Rangers might have the edge because they have been competing better lately and Buffalo has been losing lately. However, the Sabres can still score big in this rivalry so that they could pull off another big win.

Date Results Nov 08, 2024 Sabres 6-1 Rangers Dec 24, 2023 Rangers 4-3 Sabres Nov 28, 2023 Sabres 5-1 Rangers Oct 13, 2023 Rangers 5-1 Sabres Apr 11, 2023 Sabres 3-2 Rangers

More NHL news and coverage