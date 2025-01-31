How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Nashville Predators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Nashville Predators, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Buffalo Sabres are set to face off against the Nashville Predators to open a thrilling NHL battle on January 31, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Nashville has a strong penalty kill rate of 81.6%, which ranks 9th among teams in the league. In contrast, Buffalo has a lower penalty kill rate of 77.2%, placing them 23rd in the league.

Nashville excels at face-offs, winning 51.7% of the time and ranking 9th. Buffalo, on the other hand, Buffalo has a lower win rate of 48.2%, putting them in 26th place.

Buffalo Sabres vs Nashville Predators: Date and puck-drop time

The Buffalo Sabres will clash with the Nashville Predators in an epic NHL action on January 31, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, New York.

Date January 31, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue KeyBank Center Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Nashville Predators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Buffalo Sabres vs Nashville Predators team news

Buffalo Sabres team news

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 16-15-4 performance with a 2.97 GAA, and a .898 SV%, with two shutouts.

James Reimer has been struggling at 1-6-1 and a 3.06 GAA with .894 SV%.

Tage Thompson is scoring 44 points (25 goals and 19 assists).

Buffalo Sabres injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Greenway Middle body injury Out

Nashville Predators team news

Juuse Saros has an 11-20-6 record this season, 2.86 GAA, and .900 SV%, with four shutouts.

Justus Annunen has a 12-6-0 record, a save percentage of .894, and has not recorded any shutouts.

Filip Forsberg is leading with 49 points and 18 goals with 31 assists.

Nashville Predators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jeremy Lauzon Lower body injury Out Mark Jankowski Upper body injury Out

Buffalo Sabres and Nashville Predators head-to-head record

The Nashville Predators have outscored the Buffalo Sabres during their recent games, winning three of their past five meetings, which includes both games in the 2023-24 season. In their latest game on March 8th, 2024, the Predators won 4-2, after a close 2-1 win in the month of December.

Nashville has often beaten Buffalo, as shown by their strong 7-3 win in March 2023. The Sabres have done well at times, capturing two of their last five games against their opponents. They won 5-3 in January of 2023 and 4-3 in April 2022.

Based on this trend, Nashville is expected to be the favorite in this game, especially since they have been doing well against Buffalo recently. If the Sabres perform well at home and improve their defense, they could end the Predators' winning run.

Get ready for a tough match, with Nashville trying to keep their strong performance going and Buffalo hoping to change their luck.

Date Results Mar 08, 2024 Predators 4-2 Sabres Dec 04, 2023 Predators 2-1 Sabres Mar 22, 2023 Predators 7-3 Sabres Jan 15, 2023 Sabres 5-3 Predators Apr 02, 2022 Sabres 4-3 Predators

