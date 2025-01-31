How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Nashville Predators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Buffalo Sabres are set to face off against the Nashville Predators to open a thrilling NHL battle on January 31, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
Nashville has a strong penalty kill rate of 81.6%, which ranks 9th among teams in the league. In contrast, Buffalo has a lower penalty kill rate of 77.2%, placing them 23rd in the league.
Nashville excels at face-offs, winning 51.7% of the time and ranking 9th. Buffalo, on the other hand, Buffalo has a lower win rate of 48.2%, putting them in 26th place.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Nashville Predators NHL game, plus plenty more.
Buffalo Sabres vs Nashville Predators: Date and puck-drop time
The Buffalo Sabres will clash with the Nashville Predators in an epic NHL action on January 31, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, New York.
|Date
|January 31, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|KeyBank Center
|Location
|Buffalo, New York
How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Nashville Predators on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Buffalo Sabres vs Nashville Predators team news
Buffalo Sabres team news
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 16-15-4 performance with a 2.97 GAA, and a .898 SV%, with two shutouts.
James Reimer has been struggling at 1-6-1 and a 3.06 GAA with .894 SV%.
Tage Thompson is scoring 44 points (25 goals and 19 assists).
Buffalo Sabres injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jordan Greenway
|Middle body injury
|Out
Nashville Predators team news
Juuse Saros has an 11-20-6 record this season, 2.86 GAA, and .900 SV%, with four shutouts.
Justus Annunen has a 12-6-0 record, a save percentage of .894, and has not recorded any shutouts.
Filip Forsberg is leading with 49 points and 18 goals with 31 assists.
Nashville Predators injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jeremy Lauzon
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Mark Jankowski
|Upper body injury
|Out
Buffalo Sabres and Nashville Predators head-to-head record
The Nashville Predators have outscored the Buffalo Sabres during their recent games, winning three of their past five meetings, which includes both games in the 2023-24 season. In their latest game on March 8th, 2024, the Predators won 4-2, after a close 2-1 win in the month of December.
Nashville has often beaten Buffalo, as shown by their strong 7-3 win in March 2023. The Sabres have done well at times, capturing two of their last five games against their opponents. They won 5-3 in January of 2023 and 4-3 in April 2022.
Based on this trend, Nashville is expected to be the favorite in this game, especially since they have been doing well against Buffalo recently. If the Sabres perform well at home and improve their defense, they could end the Predators' winning run.
Get ready for a tough match, with Nashville trying to keep their strong performance going and Buffalo hoping to change their luck.
|Date
|Results
|Mar 08, 2024
|Predators 4-2 Sabres
|Dec 04, 2023
|Predators 2-1 Sabres
|Mar 22, 2023
|Predators 7-3 Sabres
|Jan 15, 2023
|Sabres 5-3 Predators
|Apr 02, 2022
|Sabres 4-3 Predators