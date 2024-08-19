How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Islanders, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Buffalo Sabres are set to host the New York Islanders to start a high-voltage NHL clash on November 1, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Buffalo Sabres' power play is only 6.9%, which is the worst in the league. The New York Islanders' power play is 13.3%, which is also the worst in the league.

Buffalo does better on the penalty kill, ranking 24th with a 74.2 percent success rate. The Islanders, on the other hand, have had a horrific season, ranking 31st with just 62.5%.

The Islanders have a better record at face-offs than Buffalo, with a good 55.7% win rate that ranks second in the league. Buffalo, on the other hand, is ranked 25th with a 47.4% win rate.

Buffalo Sabres vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The Buffalo Sabres will square off against the New York Islanders in an exciting NHL battle on November 1, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, New York.

Date November 1, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue KeyBank Center Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: MSG-B, MSGSN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Buffalo Sabres vs New York Islanders team news

Buffalo Sabres team news

As of now, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 3-3-1 record, and a 3.31 goals-against average (GAA), with an .890 save percentage. However, he has yet to score a shutout.

This season, Devon Levi is 1-2-0 with a 3.79 goals against average as well as an .874 save percentage, and he has also not been able to stop any goals.

Tage Thompson is the Sabres' best offensive player, getting 12 points with 7 goals and 5 assists.

Buffalo Sabres Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Zach Benson Lower body injury Out

New York Islanders team news

Ilya Sorokin has been a strong keeper for the Islanders, with a record of 2–2-1 and an excellent 1.80 goals-against average. He has also made .932 saves, but he hasn't been able to keep a shutout yet.

Semyon Varlamov has had a tougher time, he is now 1-2-1 with a 3.72 goals-against average, a save percentage of .856, and no shutouts.

Kyle Palmieri has done a good job on offense, getting four goals and setting up three assists for a total of seven points.

New York Islanders Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alexander Romanov Upper body injury Day-to-Day Anthony Duclair Leg injury Out

Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders head-to-head record

Recently, the Buffalo Sabres have beaten the New York Islanders three times out of the last five meetings. In the most recent games, Buffalo won 4-0 in March of 2024 and 3-1 in October of 2023, showing that they can keep the Islanders from scoring. On the other hand, New York has achieved two close wins in this time, with their win being a close 3-2 win in October 2023. Since the Islanders have been having trouble with both its penalty kill and their offense lately, Buffalo may take advantage of New York's weaker special teams again, particularly if Tage Thompson keeps scoring goals. Even so, if Ilya Sorokin keeps up his good play—he has a strong 1.80 GAA and.932 save percentage—he could keep New York in the game, which could make it another low-scoring, close one.

Date Results Mar 15, 2024 Sabres 4-0 Islanders Oct 22, 2023 Sabres 3-1 Islanders Oct 15, 2023 Islanders 3-2 Sabres Mar 26, 2023 Sabres 2-0 Islanders Mar 08, 2023 Islanders 3-2 Sabres

