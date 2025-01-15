How to watch the NHL game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes (26-15-3) are set to take on the Buffalo Sabres (16-22-5) on Wednesday at 6:00 PM ET in a clash that highlights two teams at opposite ends of the Eastern Conference spectrum.

The Hurricanes currently boast a 26-15-3 record, positioning them third in the Metropolitan Division, just one point shy of the Devils and six behind the Capitals. With the trade deadline approaching, Carolina is reportedly exploring potential roster enhancements. In their most recent outing, the Hurricanes faced off against the Anaheim Ducks. Jansen Harkins put the Ducks ahead with his first goal of the season in the opening period.

After a scoreless second frame, Anaheim doubled their lead before Carolina mounted a comeback. Early in the third period, the Hurricanes narrowed the gap, and Seth Jarvis equalized with just 56 seconds left on the clock. However, Cutter Gauthier notched his second goal of the night in overtime to secure the Ducks’ victory.

On the flip side, the Sabres sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with a 16-22-5 record, prompting speculation they might offload players as the trade deadline nears. In their last game, Buffalo faced the Seattle Kraken, taking an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Sam Lafferty and Jack Quinn. However, the Kraken roared back, netting twice in the second period and adding four goals in the third to claim a decisive 6-2 win.

Buffalo Sabres vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and puck-drop time

The Sabres will square off against the Hurricanes in a thrilling NHL clash on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT, at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Date Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue KeyBank Center Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Carolina Hurricanes on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Buffalo Sabres vs Carolina Hurricanes team news & key performers

Buffalo Sabres team news

The Sabres’ top line is spearheaded by Tage Thompson, who leads the team with 19 goals and 15 assists, amassing 34 points. On the power play, Thompson has contributed four goals and six assists. He is joined by Jason Zucker, who has 15 goals and 16 assists, including eight goals and six assists on the power play. Dylan Cozens rounds out the trio with nine goals and 12 assists.

On Buffalo’s second line, JJ Peterka has been a consistent playmaker, sitting second on the team with 10 goals and 22 assists. Three of his goals and seven of his assists have come on the power play. Alex Tuch complements Peterka with 14 goals and 17 assists, placing him fourth in team scoring.

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Sebastian Aho leads Carolina’s top line, ranking second on the team in points with 13 goals and 31 assists this season. He has been particularly effective on the power play, contributing two goals and 14 assists. Aho is joined by Seth Jarvis, who has 13 goals and 18 assists, and Jack Roslovic, the team’s leading scorer with 17 goals and eight assists.

On the second line, Martin Necas stands out as Carolina’s points leader with 15 goals and 35 assists, bringing his total to 50. He has been a reliable power-play contributor, tallying seven goals and 14 assists. Andrei Svechnikov, currently skating on the third line, has also made an impact, ranking third on the team with 15 goals and 17 assists. Nine of his goals and six assists have come during power-play situations.

Between the pipes, Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start. The netminder has a 16-9-2 record, a 2.54 goals-against average, and a .901 save percentage. Kochetkov has been consistent recently, allowing three or fewer goals in his last five outings, three of which included save percentages above .905. He holds a 2-2-1 record over this span.

