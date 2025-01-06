How to watch today’s Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The Buffalo Sabres are set to host the Washington Capitals to open a highly anticipated NHL game on January 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Sabres have lost their last three games.

The overall record for Buffalo is 14-21-5, with a 7-10-3 record at home. With a record of 3-5-4 in one-goal games, the Sabres have had a tough time in close games.

The Capitals, on the other hand, have a great overall record of 26-10-3 and an impressive road record of 13-6-0. They have been particularly successful when they have a man edge, going 11-4-1 when they score a goal.

In their last game, Washington won 4–2, with Tom Wilson scoring both goals.

Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals will meet in an electrifying NHL game on January 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, New York.

Date January 6, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue KeyBank Center Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals team news

Buffalo Sabres team news

As of now, Jason Zucker has scored 15 goals and setting up 16 assists.

Alex Tuch has scored four goals in the last ten games of the season.

Buffalo Sabres injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jacob Bryson Illness Day-to-Day Jordan Greenway Middle body injury Out

Washington Capitals team news

Alexander Ovechkin has 19 goals and eleven assists, which is the most on the team.

Aliaksei Protas has six goals and one assist in the last ten games.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sonny Milan Upper body injury Out Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

In the last five head-to-head games between the Sabres and the Capitals, both teams have won twice, showing that they are a competitive battle. The most recent game between the two teams was on the 15th of December 2024, and the Capitals won 4-2.

The two previous games were on the 12th of April and 3rd of April, 2024, and the Sabres won 4-2 and 6-2, respectively. Both of their most recent games, in 2023, were very close. On November 23, the Capitals beat the Sabres 4-3, and on September 24, the Sabres beat them 4-3.

Given how close their last few games were, this one could be another tough one, with both teams wanting to improve on how they executed in the past. Washington has won their last few games, but Buffalo's capability to pull off big wins makes it look like it might go either way.

Date Results Dec 15, 2024 Capitals 4-2 Sabres Apr 12, 2024 Sabres 4-2 Capitals Apr 03, 2024 Sabres 6-2 Capitals Nov 23, 2023 Capitals 4-3 Sabres Sep 24, 2023 Sabres 4-3 Capitals

