How to watch today’s Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Buffalo Sabres are set to host the Washington Capitals to open a highly anticipated NHL game on January 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Sabres have lost their last three games.
The overall record for Buffalo is 14-21-5, with a 7-10-3 record at home. With a record of 3-5-4 in one-goal games, the Sabres have had a tough time in close games.
The Capitals, on the other hand, have a great overall record of 26-10-3 and an impressive road record of 13-6-0. They have been particularly successful when they have a man edge, going 11-4-1 when they score a goal.
In their last game, Washington won 4–2, with Tom Wilson scoring both goals.
Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time
The Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals will meet in an electrifying NHL game on January 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, New York.
|Date
|January 6, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|KeyBank Center
|Location
|Buffalo, New York
How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals team news
Buffalo Sabres team news
As of now, Jason Zucker has scored 15 goals and setting up 16 assists.
Alex Tuch has scored four goals in the last ten games of the season.
Buffalo Sabres injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jacob Bryson
|Illness
|Day-to-Day
|Jordan Greenway
|Middle body injury
|Out
Washington Capitals team news
Alexander Ovechkin has 19 goals and eleven assists, which is the most on the team.
Aliaksei Protas has six goals and one assist in the last ten games.
Washington Capitals injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Sonny Milan
|Upper body injury
|Out
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Hip injury
|Out for Season
Buffalo Sabres and Washington Capitals head-to-head record
In the last five head-to-head games between the Sabres and the Capitals, both teams have won twice, showing that they are a competitive battle. The most recent game between the two teams was on the 15th of December 2024, and the Capitals won 4-2.
The two previous games were on the 12th of April and 3rd of April, 2024, and the Sabres won 4-2 and 6-2, respectively. Both of their most recent games, in 2023, were very close. On November 23, the Capitals beat the Sabres 4-3, and on September 24, the Sabres beat them 4-3.
Given how close their last few games were, this one could be another tough one, with both teams wanting to improve on how they executed in the past. Washington has won their last few games, but Buffalo's capability to pull off big wins makes it look like it might go either way.
|Date
|Results
|Dec 15, 2024
|Capitals 4-2 Sabres
|Apr 12, 2024
|Sabres 4-2 Capitals
|Apr 03, 2024
|Sabres 6-2 Capitals
|Nov 23, 2023
|Capitals 4-3 Sabres
|Sep 24, 2023
|Sabres 4-3 Capitals