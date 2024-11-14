How to watch today’s Buffalo Sabres vs St. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Buffalo Sabres and the St. Louis Blues, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Buffalo Sabres are ready to meet the St. Louis Blues to start a thrilling NHL action on November 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Blues have lost their last three games.

For the season, Buffalo is 7-8-1, and at home they are 5-5-0. By taking advantage of their opponent's mistakes, the Sabres have a 4-1-0 mark when the other team gets more penalty minutes.

This season, St. Louis is 7-9 overall and 3-4-0 on the road. They have done well when they achieve three or more goals, going 6-1-0 in those games.

Thursday is the first time this season that these two teams will encounter each other.

Buffalo Sabres vs St. Louis Blues: Date and puck-drop time

The Buffalo Sabres will face the St. Louis Blues in an electrifying NHL battle on November 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, New York.

Date November 14, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue KeyBank Center Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs St. Louis Blues on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Buffalo Sabres vs St. Louis Blues team news

Buffalo Sabres team news

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen maintains a 6-4-1 record, a 2.83 goals against average, and a .903 save rate.

Devon Levi has had a harder time, with a record of 1–4–0 and a 4.10 goals-against average.

Rasmus Dahlin has scored three goals and set up ten assists while having 24:28 minutes per game on average.

Buffalo Sabres injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tage Thompson Lower body injury Day-to-Day

St. Louis Blues team news

Jordan Binnington's record for the Blues is 4-7-0, his GAA is 3.26, and his save percentage is .887.

Joel Hofer has been a little more reliable, with a 3-2-0 performance, a 3.33 goals against average, and one shutout.

For the season, forward Jordan Kyrou has scored 5 goals and set up 9 assists, for a total of fourteen points.

St. Louis Blues injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Philip Broberg Lower body injury Out Robert Thomas Ankle injury Out

Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the St. Louis Blues have made a small advantage against the Buffalo Sabres, capturing three of those five meetings. As shown by their 6-4 and 6-2 wins in December of 2023 and April 2022, the Blues are able to build on good offensive performance. But the Sabres have proven they can come back with two wins, a 5-3 win in January of 2023 and a 6-2 success in November 2022. Because of these uneven outcomes, the game might be very close, with both teams getting times when they dominate. However, the Blues could have a small edge because they have been doing better lately.

Date Results Feb 10, 2024 Blues 3-1 Sabres Dec 01, 2023 Blues 6-4 Sabres Jan 25, 2023 Sabres 5-3 Blues Nov 24, 2022 Sabres 6-2 Blues Apr 15, 2022 Blues 6-2 Sabres

