How to watch today's Kansas City Royals vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

The Arizona Diamondbacks (51-49) will face the Kansas City Royals (55-45) in Game 2 of the three-game series on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Arizona Diamondbacks started the second half of the season in red-hot form, taking two-of-three and securing the series win over the Chicago Cubs over the weekend. The D-Backs have won 12 of its last 18 and are two games over .500, firmly in the mix for a N.L. Wild Card spot.

With that said, Monday marks the start of a new series against a rejuvenated Kansas City Royals side that is one victory away from matching their 2023 total (56). Kansas City swept the Chicago White Sox in its last series. KC is ten games over the .500 mark and five games behind division leader Cleveland in the A.L. Central.

The Royals continued their dominance of the last series into Game 1 of the series, outplaying the Diamondbacks in every aspect of the game as they cruised to a 10-4 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this MLB game, including how to watch, team news, starting pitchers, key performers and head-to-head results.

Kansas City Royals vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Royals and the Diamondbacks will hit the diamond at Kauffman Stadium for this matchup on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET / 5:10 pm PT in the US.

Date Tuesday, July 23, 2024 Time 8:10 PM ET/ 5:10 PM PT Venue Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Arizona Diamondbacks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Kansas City Royals and the Arizona Diamondbacks live on MLB.tv. Bally Sports Kansas City (BSKC) and DBACKS.TV (ARID) will broadcast the game for the local fans.

If you have already cut the cord, the best way to stream the game is through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Kansas City Royals

The Royals boast two of the league’s top talents in their respective positions: shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who shines with a .337 batting average and 17 home runs, and seasoned catcher Salvador Perez, who has also smashed 17 home runs and holds a .280 average.

Kansas City’s starting rotation is among the league's elite, featuring pitchers like RHP Seth Lugo (12-4, 2.38 ERA) and LHP Cole Ragans, who kicked off the series on Monday. This formidable rotation has contributed to the Royals having the third-best starting pitcher ERA in the league at 3.44. However, it will be Alec Marsh (7-6 with a 4.52 ERA, 1.23 WHIP in 18 appearances - 17 starts) tasked to toe the rubber.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Jordan Montgomery (6-5 with a 6.44 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.

Third baseman Eugenio Suarez and outfielder Corbin Carroll have seemingly turned the corner in recent weeks. Carroll has doubled his 2024 home run tally, hitting three homers in his last eight games, including two on July 13 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Suarez has nearly doubled his home run count for the season, belting four homers and driving in 10 runs over his last 10 games. Meanwhile, All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte continues to wreak havoc on opposing pitchers, leading all second basemen with 19 home runs and boasting a .578 slugging percentage.

