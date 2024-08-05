How to watch and listen to today's Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals get ready for a three-game MLB series starting Monday night.

Both sides are vying for a wildcard spot in the AL this season and have an outside shot at a division title with over 50 games to play in the season.

The Red Sox have been one of the surprise teams in the American League this season despite boasting a roster full of young players with limited MLB experience. In Texas this weekend, the Red Sox took two of three games including a 7-2 win on Sunday. The Sox were powered by two homers from Wilyer Abreu.

The Royals have climbed into playoff contention in 2024 after languishing near the bottom of the American League standing in recent times.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Boston Red Sox on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: Bally Sports Kansas City (BSKC) and New England Sports Network (NESN)

Streaming service: Fubo