Rosario Central vs Atletico MG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Rosario Central and Atletico MG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rosario Central will take on Atletico Mineiro up next in Group G of the Copa Libertadores at the Gigante de Arroyito Stadium on Tuesday.

Atletico are in fine form heading into this game after having won their first three group games. Rosario are second in the group, with just one win against their name so far. They are already five points behind the leader and will be desperate to win this game and close that gap.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rosario Central vs Atletico MG kick-off time

Date: May 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: Gigante de Arroyito

The match will be played at the Gigante de Arroyito Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Rosario Central vs Atletico MG online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Rosario Central team news

Francis Mac Allister is confined to the treatment room for the hosts as he is still recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Defensive midfielder Mauricio Martinez is also continuing recovery from a muscle issue and will be unavailable for selection

Rosario Central predicted XI: Broun; Coronel, Mallo, Quintana, Sandez; O'Connor, Ortiz; Lovera, Malcorra, Campaz; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Werner, Broun, Quintero Defenders: Komar, Mallo, Bravo, Quintana, Rodriguez, Sandez, Coronel, Ciccioli Midfielders: Ortiz, Ibarra, Martinez, O' Connor, Cerrudo, Campaz, Gomez, Lo Celso, Forwards: Cervera, Modica, Lovera, Martinez

Atletico MG team news

Atletico Mineiro don't have any fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their fourth group fixture.

They won the last meeting against the same opponents 2-1. with Gustavo Scarpa and Paulinho getting on the scoresheet. They will be expected to fire again on this trip.

Atletico Mineiro predicted XI: Everson, Saravia, Jemerson, Lemos, Arana, Battaglia, Scarpa, Franco, Zaracho, Hulk, Paulinho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Delfim, Mendes, Átila, Everson Defenders: Fuchs, Lemos, Arana, Rabello, Mariano, Saravia, Jemerson, Rubens, Rômulo, Vitor Reis Midfielders: Otávio, Scarpa, Gomes, Battaglia, Paulo Vitor, Robert, Franco, Pedrinho, Alisson Santana Forwards: Hulk, Paulinho, Vargas, Kardec, Zaracho, Palacios, Isaac, Cadu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 11, 2024 Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Rosario Central Copa Libertadores

Useful links