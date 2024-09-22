How to watch today's Roma vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Roma are still seeking their first Serie A win this season as Giallorossi get set to welcome Udinese to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.
Daniele De Rossi received the sack after managing only three points in the first four matchdays, with Ivan Juric taking over as Roma head coach.
In contrast Udinese have gathered 10 points from their first four games of the season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Roma vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|Paramount+
|Watch here
|FOX Deportes
|Watch here
|CBS Golazo Network
|Watch here
|Amazon Prime Video
|Watch here
In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Roma and Udinese will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Roma vs Udinese kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 22, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 am PT / 12 pm ET
|Venue:
|Stadio Olimpico
The Serie A match between Roma and Udinese will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, September 22, in the US.
Team news & squads
Roma team news
Juric will not be able to call upon the services of Alexis Saelemaekers for his first match in charge as Roma boss, while Enzo Le Fee remains a doubt.
New signings Mats Hummels and Mario Hermoso could feature on Sunday, while winger Nicola Zalewski is likely to make the squad.
Paulo Dybala, Stephan El Shaarawy and Artem Dovbyk should form the attacking trident.
Roma possible XI: Svilar; Mancini, Hermoso, Ndicka; Celik, Kone, Cristante, Angelino; Dybala, El Shaarawy; Dovbyk.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marin, Ryan, Svilar
|Defenders:
|Angelino, Ndicka, Abdulhamid, Hummels, Celik, Hermoso, Mancini, Dahl, Sangare
|Midfielders:
|Cristante, Pellegrini, Paredes, Kone, Le Fe, Baldanzi, Pisilli
|Forwards:
|Dovbyk, Shomurodov, Soule, Dybala, El Shaarawy
Udinese team news
Lorenzo Lucca and Florian Thauvin will continue to compliment each other in attack in the absence of Alexis Sanchez.
Apart from Lautaro Giannetti emerging as a doubt for the weekend tie, Udinese boss Kosta Runjaic could name an unchanged lineup from the side that defeated Parma 3-2 on Monday.
Udinese possible XI: Okoye; Kristensen, Bijol, Giannetti; Ehizibue, Lovric, Karlstrom, Payero, Kamara; Thauvin; Lucca.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Okoye, Piana, Sava, Padelli
|Defenders:
|Abankwah, Kamara, Palma, Ehizibue, Ebosse, Bijol, Kristensen, Giannetti, Zemura, Guessand, Modesto, Toure
|Midfielders:
|Payero, Zarraga, Lovric, Atta, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Pejisic
|Forwards:
|Brenner, Lucca, Davis, Thauvin, Bravo
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Roma and Udinese across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 25, 2024
|Udinese 1-2 Roma
|Serie A
|November 26, 2023
|Roma 3-1 Udinese
|Serie A
|April 16, 2023
|Roma 3-0 Udinese
|Serie A
|September 4, 2022
|Udinese 4-0 Roma
|Serie A
|March 13, 2022
|Udinese 1-1 Roma
|Serie A