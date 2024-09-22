How to watch today's Roma vs Udinese Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Udinese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma are still seeking their first Serie A win this season as Giallorossi get set to welcome Udinese to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Daniele De Rossi received the sack after managing only three points in the first four matchdays, with Ivan Juric taking over as Roma head coach.

In contrast Udinese have gathered 10 points from their first four games of the season.

How to watch Roma vs Udinese online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Roma and Udinese will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Roma vs Udinese kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am PT / 12 pm ET Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The Serie A match between Roma and Udinese will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, September 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Juric will not be able to call upon the services of Alexis Saelemaekers for his first match in charge as Roma boss, while Enzo Le Fee remains a doubt.

New signings Mats Hummels and Mario Hermoso could feature on Sunday, while winger Nicola Zalewski is likely to make the squad.

Paulo Dybala, Stephan El Shaarawy and Artem Dovbyk should form the attacking trident.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Mancini, Hermoso, Ndicka; Celik, Kone, Cristante, Angelino; Dybala, El Shaarawy; Dovbyk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marin, Ryan, Svilar Defenders: Angelino, Ndicka, Abdulhamid, Hummels, Celik, Hermoso, Mancini, Dahl, Sangare Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, Paredes, Kone, Le Fe, Baldanzi, Pisilli Forwards: Dovbyk, Shomurodov, Soule, Dybala, El Shaarawy

Udinese team news

Lorenzo Lucca and Florian Thauvin will continue to compliment each other in attack in the absence of Alexis Sanchez.

Apart from Lautaro Giannetti emerging as a doubt for the weekend tie, Udinese boss Kosta Runjaic could name an unchanged lineup from the side that defeated Parma 3-2 on Monday.

Udinese possible XI: Okoye; Kristensen, Bijol, Giannetti; Ehizibue, Lovric, Karlstrom, Payero, Kamara; Thauvin; Lucca.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okoye, Piana, Sava, Padelli Defenders: Abankwah, Kamara, Palma, Ehizibue, Ebosse, Bijol, Kristensen, Giannetti, Zemura, Guessand, Modesto, Toure Midfielders: Payero, Zarraga, Lovric, Atta, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Pejisic Forwards: Brenner, Lucca, Davis, Thauvin, Bravo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Roma and Udinese across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 25, 2024 Udinese 1-2 Roma Serie A November 26, 2023 Roma 3-1 Udinese Serie A April 16, 2023 Roma 3-0 Udinese Serie A September 4, 2022 Udinese 4-0 Roma Serie A March 13, 2022 Udinese 1-1 Roma Serie A

