How to watch today's Roma vs Torino Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Torino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pressure is bound to mount on Roma head coach Ivan Juric as Lupi have picked up just one win in their last five games in all competitions ahead of their Serie A clash against Torino at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The capital club trails Torino by four points after a humbling 5-1 loss to Fiorentina, while Paolo Vanoli's men are coming off a 1-0 win against Como.

How to watch Roma vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Roma and Torino will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Roma vs Torino kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 pm ET Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The Serie A match between Roma and Torino will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 pm ET on Thursday, October 31, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

There is a chance that Stephan El Shaarawy could overcome a calf problem to make the squad on Thursday, but the same cannot be said of Alexis Saelemaekers who is ruled out with an ankle injury, while Mario Hermoso will be suspended after the defender picked two yellow cards in the Fiorentina loss.

Juric may make a few changes against his former side, but Artem Dovbyk is in line to lead the attack once again, supported by captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and one of Matias Soule and Paulo Dybala.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Celik, Cristante, Kone, Zalewski; Pellegrini, Dybala; Dovbyk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marin, Ryan, Svilar Defenders: Angelino, Ndicka, Abdulhamid, Hummels, Celik, Mancini, Dahl, Sangare Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, Paredes, Kone, Le Fee, Zalewski, Pisilli Forwards: Dovbyk, Shomurodov, Soule, Dybala, Baldanzi, El Shaarawy

Torino team news

Toro will remain without the injured lot of Ivan Ilic, Borna Sosa, Duvan Zapata and Perr Schuurs, among whom Zapata is ruled out for the rest of the season.

Che Adams and Antonio Sanabria should be paired in attack once against, while Karol Linetty captains the side from the middle in Zapata's absence.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Coco, Maripan, Masina; Vojvoda, Ricci, Linetty, Vlasic, Lazaro; Adams, Sanabria.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Milinkovic-Savic, Donnarumma, Paleari Defenders: Walukiewicz, Masina, Maripan, Coco, Vojvoda, Bianay Balcot Midfielders: Bayeye, Vlasic, Pedersen, Lazaro, Dembele, Ilkhan, Ricci, Tameze, Gineitis, Ciammaglichella, Linetty Forwards: Sanabria, Karamoh, Adams, Savva, Njie

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Roma and Torino across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 26, 2024 Roma 3-2 Torino Serie A September 24, 2023 Torino 1-1 Roma Serie A April 8, 2023 Torino 0-1 Roma Serie A November 13, 2022 Roma 1-1 Torino Serie A May 20, 2022 Torino 0-3 Roma Serie A

