How to watch today's Roma vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Roma can extend their unbeaten run in Serie A to six games as they welcome Inter to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.
However, the Nerrazzuri will aim to resume when they left off before the international break. Simone Inzaghi's men picked up three wins in all competitions after a 3-2 league win over Torino.
Roma were last involved in a 1-1 draw at Monza.
Roma vs Inter kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Stadio Carlo Castellani
The Serie A match between Roma and Inter will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, October 20, in the US.
Team news & squads
Roma team news
Artem Dovbyk could shake off a knock to his knee sustained while on international duty with Ukraine, while Paulo Dybala is set to come good from a muscle injury.
However, Stephan El Shaarawy and Alexis Saelemaekers remain sidelined through injuries, and Enzo Le Fee is a doubt on account of a tendon problem.
Roma possible XI: Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Celik, Cristante, Pisilli, Angelino; Pellegrini, Dybala; Dovbyk.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marin, Ryan, Svilar
|Defenders:
|Angelino, Ndicka, Abdulhamid, Hummels, Celik, Hermoso, Mancini, Dahl, Sangare
|Midfielders:
|Cristante, Pellegrini, Paredes, Kone, Le Fee, Zalewski, Pisilli
|Forwards:
|Dovbyk, Shomurodov, Soule, Dybala, Baldanzi
Inter team news
Nicolo Barella is likely to be back in action after recovering from a thigh injury, but Piotr Zielinski may remain sidelined with a thigh issue of his own.
Tajon Buchanan may miss the game due to a leg injury.
Elsewhere, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram should be offered starts ahead of Mehdi Taremi and Marko Arnautovic.
Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez
|Defenders:
|Dumfries, De Vrij, Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni
|Midfielders:
|Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella
|Forwards:
|Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Roma and Inter across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 10, 2024
|Roma 2-4 Inter
|Serie A
|October 29, 2023
|Inter 1-0 Roma
|Serie A
|May 6, 2023
|Roma 0-2 Inter
|Serie A
|October 1, 2022
|Inter 1-2 Roma
|Serie A
|April 23, 2022
|Inter 3-1 Roma
|Serie A