How to watch today's Roma vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma can extend their unbeaten run in Serie A to six games as they welcome Inter to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

However, the Nerrazzuri will aim to resume when they left off before the international break. Simone Inzaghi's men picked up three wins in all competitions after a 3-2 league win over Torino.

Roma were last involved in a 1-1 draw at Monza.

How to watch Roma vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Roma and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Roma vs Inter kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET Venue: Stadio Carlo Castellani

The Serie A match between Roma and Inter will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, October 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Artem Dovbyk could shake off a knock to his knee sustained while on international duty with Ukraine, while Paulo Dybala is set to come good from a muscle injury.

However, Stephan El Shaarawy and Alexis Saelemaekers remain sidelined through injuries, and Enzo Le Fee is a doubt on account of a tendon problem.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Celik, Cristante, Pisilli, Angelino; Pellegrini, Dybala; Dovbyk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marin, Ryan, Svilar Defenders: Angelino, Ndicka, Abdulhamid, Hummels, Celik, Hermoso, Mancini, Dahl, Sangare Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, Paredes, Kone, Le Fee, Zalewski, Pisilli Forwards: Dovbyk, Shomurodov, Soule, Dybala, Baldanzi

Inter team news

Nicolo Barella is likely to be back in action after recovering from a thigh injury, but Piotr Zielinski may remain sidelined with a thigh issue of his own.

Tajon Buchanan may miss the game due to a leg injury.

Elsewhere, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram should be offered starts ahead of Mehdi Taremi and Marko Arnautovic.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Dumfries, De Vrij, Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni Midfielders: Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Roma and Inter across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 10, 2024 Roma 2-4 Inter Serie A October 29, 2023 Inter 1-0 Roma Serie A May 6, 2023 Roma 0-2 Inter Serie A October 1, 2022 Inter 1-2 Roma Serie A April 23, 2022 Inter 3-1 Roma Serie A

